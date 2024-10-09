Third Oklahoma State WR Added to Biletnikoff Watch List
Oklahoma State has one of the nation’s best wide receivers, and he is gaining recognition.
On Wednesday, De’Zhaun Stribling was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. He joins Rashod Owens and Brennan Presley, who were named to the watch list before the season.
Stribling might have earned a spot on the preseason watch list as well, if not for his season-ending wrist injury last season. When he suffered his injury in 2023, he was OSU’s leading receiver through four games.
In his second year in Stillwater, Stribling has proven that was not a fluke, as he has a sizeable lead on his teammates. This season, Stribling has 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns. With a career-high 602 yards as a sophomore at Washington State, Stribling should have no issue setting a new personal best this season.
Presley is second on the Cowboys in receiving yards with 337 on a team-high 36 receptions. Owens has not had the same impact with Stribling in the mix, making 19 catches for 291 yards and three touchdowns.
Still, Stribling has been one of the Cowboys' lone bright spots since the beginning of conference play. The electric receiver has been a deep threat and has outrun defenders for long touchdowns on a couple of occasions.
After a solid start to the season, Stribling broke out for the Cowboys against Tulsa. In OSU’s first road game, Stribling made seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
That matchup signaled his ability to be OSU’s No. 1 receiver, and he confirmed that status two weeks later. Although OSU was blown out at Kansas State, Stribling still had seven catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
OSU’s offense has had no shortage of problems throughout this season, but it is still a luxury to have a go-to receiver like Stribling.
