Three Burning Questions as the Cowboys Head into Training Camp
The Oklahoma State Cowboys hit the field for their first time this weekend, carrying the weight of a brutal 3-9 record from 2024, which included a rough 0-9 Big 12 mark. In Stillwater, head coach Mike Gundy is entering his 21st year with the program and faces a make-or-break season with a retooled roster and staff. As the Cowboys aim to rebound, here are the top three questions heading into day one.
Who Will Claim the Starting Quarterback Role?
The quarterback competition has been the biggest question mark of the offseason for the Pokes. Redshirt freshman Zane Flores and TCU transfer Hauss Hejny are the frontrunners in a now-tighter race. Flores, a poised pocket passer with a rocket attached to his right arm, has shown flashes in early drills this year. Hejny’s dual-threat dynamics could stretch defenses, and he enters the season as a major option for the Cowboys. Gundy, a quarterback guru, cycled through three starters in 2024’s offensive nightmare, and his offense averaged just 21.2 points per game last season and is in major need of a spark.
Can the Revamped Defense Gel Quickly?
The 2024 defense was downright bad, ranking 126th in scoring defense (35.6 points allowed) and 129th in yards per play. Gundy cleaned house, axing both coordinators and hiring Todd Grantham to lead the unit. A transfer-heavy roster, which includes 41 newcomers, ranks third-most in the Power Four. Finding the next great Oklahoma State defender will surely be a top priority for the Cowboys. Grantham’s aggressive scheme demands a well-knit unit, and the first practice’s tempo will hint at whether this group can erase last year’s embarrassment.
Will Low Expectations Fuel a Turnaround?
Expected to finish among the Big 12's worst, the Cowboys have been all but forgotten this offseason, which is a role Gundy thrives in. With only a handful of returning starters, the Pokes are going to need some young playmakers like freshman running back Rodney Fields. Gundy’s knack for rallying underdogs will be tested, and the early time on the field will show if this squad has the grit to defy doubters and rebuild the program’s pride.
Gundy's legacy hinges on the success of this season's Cowboy football program.