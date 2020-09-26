WATCH: Thurman Thomas Gets Inducted into Cowboy Football Ring of Honor

STILLWATER -- It was a special day in Stillwater on Saturday as former Oklahoma State great Thurman Thomas was inducted into the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor.

The ceremony was held at halftime of the Cowboys Big 12 opener against West Virginia.

The Cowboys also honored the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame member by wearing all white throw back uniforms from Thomas' 1987 season.

Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report

During his time in Stillwater, Thurman Thomas was a three-time All-American and became the all-time leading rusher in program history. He rushed for 5,001 yards and scored 50 touchdowns during his four-year career. He was the Cowboys’ leading rusher in each of the four seasons he suited up and was the Big Eight leading rusher in 1985 and 1987.

He was also voted the conference’s offensive player of the year after both the 1985 and ’87 seasons.

(The information below was provided by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)



In 1985, he rushed for 1,650 yards, good for fourth in America. The Associated Press (third team) and UPI (first team) both honored him as an All-American and the NCAA lists him as a consensus All-American in its record book for his work that season.



His 1986 campaign was highlighted by 741 rushing yards and third-team All-America recognition from Football News.



In 1987, his 1,767 yards were the third-most nationally. For his work that season, he was a first-team All-America honoree by the Associated Press and a second-team All-American by UPI.



A knee injury prevented Thomas from being a first-round draft choice, but Buffalo stole him in the second round in 1988. He was that team's most effective weapon in four straight Super Bowl seasons, and he was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player after the 1991 season. During his decorated career with the Bills, Thomas was a five-time Pro Bowler.