SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

WATCH: Thurman Thomas Gets Inducted into Cowboy Football Ring of Honor

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It was a special day in Stillwater on Saturday as former Oklahoma State great Thurman Thomas was inducted into the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor.

The ceremony was held at halftime of the Cowboys Big 12 opener against West Virginia.

The Cowboys also honored the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame member by wearing all white throw back uniforms from Thomas' 1987 season.

IMG_7071
Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report

During his time in Stillwater, Thurman Thomas was a three-time All-American and became the all-time leading rusher in program history. He rushed for 5,001 yards and scored 50 touchdowns during his four-year career. He was the Cowboys’ leading rusher in each of the four seasons he suited up and was the Big Eight leading rusher in 1985 and 1987.

He was also voted the conference’s offensive player of the year after both the 1985 and ’87 seasons.

(The information below was provided by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

In 1985, he rushed for 1,650 yards, good for fourth in America. The Associated Press (third team) and UPI (first team) both honored him as an All-American and the NCAA lists him as a consensus All-American in its record book for his work that season.

His 1986 campaign was highlighted by 741 rushing yards and third-team All-America recognition from Football News.

In 1987, his 1,767 yards were the third-most nationally. For his work that season, he was a first-team All-America honoree by the Associated Press and a second-team All-American by UPI.

A knee injury prevented Thomas from being a first-round draft choice, but Buffalo stole him in the second round in 1988. He was that team's most effective weapon in four straight Super Bowl seasons, and he was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player after the 1991 season. During his decorated career with the Bills, Thomas was a five-time Pro Bowler.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State-West Virginia: Official Game Thread

Official game thread for Oklahoma State's Big 12 opener against West Virginia

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Social Media Reactions & Feelings Ahead of West Virginia

Social Media Reactions & Feelings Ahead of Oklahoma State versus West Virginia

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

Golden Goal in Double Overtime Puts Cowgirls in First by Themselves in Big 12

Olyvia Dowell scores a golden goal to help Oklahoma State win a battle of top 10 teams.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Thread

Oklahoma State kicks the season off against Tulsa in Boone Pickens Stadium. Follow along with the action with the official game thread.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Key Match-Ups for West Virginia Start with Stopping the Stills - Match-Ups and Predictions

The key match-ups and a prediction on Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Robert Allen

Reactions To ESPN+ 'Our Time's Episode Seven: Stepping Up

Immediate reactions to episode seven of ESPN+'s Oklahoma State docuseries 'Our Time' focusing on the season opener and Shane Illingworth's gameday

Marshall Levenson

by

ZachLancaster

How to Watch: Oklahoma State's Big 12 Opener Against West Virginia

Here's all the details you need to know to watch and follow along with all the action in Oklahoma State's Big 12 opener against West Virginia in Stillwater on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Zach Lancaster

At One Time Darius Stills Was the Enticement To Get Brother Dante, Now Beware of Both

Oklahoma State will need to find a way to successfully block West Virginia's Stills Brothers on Saturday

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Behind Enemy Lines: Six Mountaineers to Watch for on Saturday

Here's six West Virginia Mountaineer players to keep an eye out for in Oklahoma State's Big 12 opener in Stillwater on Saturday.

Zach Lancaster

Offensive Line Must Adjust and Skill Players for Pokes Ready to Help.

The Oklahoma State offensive line is in a vulnerable position in the pandemic age. The Cowboys are also dealing with a few injuries in the position group, but are dealing with it.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble