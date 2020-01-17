Pokes Report
Report: Todd Monken Hired as Georgia Offensive Coordinator

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It appears that Oklahoma State fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer for the chance to see Todd Monken back in orange and black. The former Oklahoma State, and most recently the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, has been hired at the same position at the University of Georgia, according the ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

There were certain insiders that had been reporting that Monken to Stillwater, some saying as the offensive coordinator, was a guarantee. Once Mike Gundy hired Tim Rattay as the quarterbacks coach, the final coaching position had been filled and it was a foregone conclusion that Kasey Dunn was going to be the offensive coordinator.

Pokes Report mentioned a few times that if Monken was to return to Stillwater, it would be as an analyst. Pokes Report also knew that he had interviewed with Washington and Notre Dame, and that Georgia was always on the table.

Georgia, who's just a few years removed from narrowly losing an overtime thriller to Alabama in the national title game, finished the 2019 season on a high note as they beat Baylor in the Sugar Bowl to finish No. 4 in the final AP Poll and with a 12-2 record.

Monken, who's taking over play calling duties from assistant coach James Coley, is expected to introduce the Air Raid system as well.

Georgia finished the 2019 season ranked fifth in the SEC in total offense (408.1), passing (223.) and points per game (30.8).

During his two years in Stillwater in 2011 and 2012, Monken had the Cowboys' offense rolling. During the 2011 Big 12 title run, the Cowboys ranked second in the country in scoring offense with 48.7 points per game, third in total offense with 548.9 yards per game and second in passing offense with 387.2 yards per game.

Georgia will be without quarterback Jake Fromm as he's declared for the NFL Draft, but I would imagine that the Bulldogs will have a pretty decent gunslinger for Monken to work with.

Following his time in Stillwater, Monken spent three seasons as the head coach at Southern Miss where he went 13-25. He then spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before spend this past season with the Cleveland Browns.

