Top 3 Reasons Oklahoma State Fans Should Watch the New Mexico Bowl

As the Isleta New Mexico Bowl kicks off on December 27 in Albuquerque, featuring No. 25 North Texas against San Diego State, Oklahoma State has significant stakes beyond the scoreboard. With new head coach Eric Morris having departed North Texas for Stillwater, the Cowboys' program remains tied to the Mean Green through schemes, players, and staff transitions. Here's why OSU Nation will be locked in.

Scouting Potential Transfer Target Caleb Hawkins

True freshman running back Caleb Hawkins, a Shawnee, Oklahoma native, exploded onto the scene in 2025, leading the nation in rushing touchdowns (23), total touchdowns, and scoring while ranking high in rushing yards and all-purpose yards. Coached by new Oklahoma State run game coordinator Patrick Cobbs—also from Shawnee—Hawkins could be tempted to enter the transfer portal after the coaching change. With his home-state ties, familiarity with Cobbs, and fit in Morris's offense, a strong bowl performance could make him a prime target for the Cowboys, who need dynamic playmakers at running back.

Caleb Hawkins Instagram story 👀 pic.twitter.com/sba51t8sEV — Cowboy Enthusiast (@CwbyEnthusiast) December 22, 2025

Potential Transfer Portal Targets from North Texas

With the transfer portal heating up post-bowl, standout North Texas players could follow Morris to Stillwater. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who threw for over 4,000 yards and led the nation in passing, is reportedly eyeing the portal and fits perfectly in Morris's system. Receivers like Wyatt Young and Miles Coleman, integral to the top-ranked offense, are also portal candidates. Oklahoma State, in need of quarterback stability and explosive weapons, will scout these familiar faces closely as performances could influence recruitment.

North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker is reportedly expected to enter the Transfer Portal, per Pete Nakos.



This comes after a HUGE season for Mestemaker, leading the country in Passing Yards with 4,129. pic.twitter.com/ZU73QOHyIp — Ramblin’ Robbo (@RamblinRobbo) December 17, 2025

Insights into New OSU Running Backs Coach Patrick Cobbs' Impact

Oklahoma State hired Patrick Cobbs on December 22 as run game coordinator and running backs coach, reuniting him with Morris after his award-winning tenure at North Texas. The 2025 FootballScoop Running Backs Coach of the Year developed a potent ground attack, guiding Hawkins to national leads in scoring and touchdowns. Cobbs announced his excitement to join the Pokes staff, but one final run with the Mean Green is only fitting for the North Texas legend. Cobbs will likely take it all in, knowing that a return to his home state is on the horizon. When asked about his move to Oklahoma State, Coach Cobbs kept it simple.

"The challenge is accepted and it is going to be fun. Go Pokes."

Oklahoma State football coach Eric Morris adds two more staff members. Patrick Cobbs named as RBs coach and Ike Eguae as Assistant Defensive Line Coach.



🔗: https://t.co/TYN4IwGf2J pic.twitter.com/JaYnIOqmrB — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) December 22, 2025

From talent scouting to staff evaluation, this matchup carries extra weight for Oklahoma State's future. Tune in at 3:45 p.m. MT on ESPN—there's plenty of orange intrigue in this one.