Trace Ford is Having a Better-Than-Expected Freshman Season

STILLWATER -- While he hasn't been the most productive defensive player for Oklahoma State this season, defensive end Trace Ford is having a remarkable season for a freshman.

Ford is out of Edmond Santa Fe and has seen action in every game this season for the Pokes. Through 10 games, he's recorded 19 total tackles, 12 of which have been solo stops, including two sacks, six quarterback hurries, four pass break ups and one interception.

As I mentioned above, he might not be the most productive player on the team, but he is far and away the most productive true freshman Oklahoma State has had in a while.

His interception came this past week against Kansas, and he also helped Malcolm Rodriguez get into the end zone against Iowa State for the pick six by throwing a big block on Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy. His six quarterback hurries are also most on the team, he's tied for fourth on the team in pass break ups and he's one of only eight players on the team with an interception.

“Not as a freshman,” said head coach Mike Gundy on if he expected Trace Ford to have this much of an impact. “He’s done well. He’s made the adjustment so far; he hasn’t hit the wall. Most true freshmen that play as much as he has in games will a wall at some point. They just tired; practice is hard, it’s more than they’ve ever had, lifting’s difficult, the games are exhausting, the wear and tear of the season, school, all those things. He’s handled himself really well.”

Coach Gundy continued with, “He was in 40 plays last week, that’s about where he ought to be for his age and youth. But I didn’t anticipate him being this disruptive as a true freshman.”

What's great is that you can only expect him to get better. Mike Gundy mentioned Ford not hitting a wall yet. Sure, there's still two games in the regular season for that to happen, but his motor this season has proved that's probably not going happen.

“He’s 10 games into it now,” said coach Gundy. “It’s interesting, when you watch a young man – it’s like with Chuba [Hubbard], Chuba’s only 13 games into his career. That’s it, that’s all he’s played. Trace is 10 games into it, so he’s obviously better than he was in the first month and they get better and better at it. As he gets a break in a couple of weeks where he can catch his breath and our practice routine is not near what it is as during the season, he’ll start to a little better.”