Tracking Oklahoma State's Redshirt Situation Through Five Games
Oklahoma State has played in five games, which marked the end of redshirt opportunities for some Cowboys.
In college football, players can play up to four regular season games and still take a redshirt season. This allows players who might not get an opportunity to see the field much to get game reps or maintain redshirts for players thrust into playing due to injuries.
The four-game threshold only counts toward the regular season, as players are allowed to play in postseason matchups without any redshirt implications. Entering Saturday, OSU had 43 players on the roster eligible to take a redshirt season.
OSU players no longer eligible for a redshirt:
Korie Black
Josh Ford
Shea Freibaum
Ollie Gordon
Hudson Kaak
Justin Kirkland
Brennan Presley
Dylan Smith
None of these names are any surprise, with the potential exception of Josh Ford. However, the Cowboys were excited about the freshman tight end throughout fall camp, so his freshman status is the only real “surprise” in that situation.
Redshirt-eligible players with an appearance this season:
Gavin Freeman (4 games)
Collin Oliver (2 games)
Landyn Cleveland (1 game)
After his injury in OSU’s win against Arkansas, Collin Oliver’s status for the rest of the season is unknown. While he might want to move on to the NFL after this season, Oliver’s injury might have bought him another season in Stillwater if he has interest.
Gavin Freeman’s inclusion is one of the most interesting on this list. In nonconference play, OSU coach Mike Gundy said there had been no decision on Freeman’s redshirt status this season. After playing in the first four games, Freeman never saw the field at Kansas State, which could indicate his status moving forward.
Meanwhile, Landyn Cleveland’s redshirt status is unclear moving forward, as Gundy has noted he could receive more playing time. Still, he could play three of OSU’s final seven games and maintain his redshirt.
Redshirt-eligible players with 0 games played:
Jonathan Agumadu
Jaden Allen-Hendrix
David Arriaga
Charles Christopher III
Rodney Fields Jr.
LaDanian Fields
AJ Green
Cutter Greene
Dominic Grein
Tre Griffiths
Caleb Hackleman
Aiden Isaacs
Ashton Isaacs
Chauncey Johnson
Temerrick Johnson
David Kabongo
Talon Kendrick
Da'Wain Lofton
Nuku Mafi
Bismillah Muhammad
Willie Nelson
Armstrong Nnodim
Jacobi Oliphant Jr.
Chris Robinson
Maealiuaki Smith
Yamil Talib
Heston Thompson
Holden Thompson
Luke Webb
Garret Wilson
Gunnar Wilson
Austin Young
Transfers AJ Green and Da’Wain Lofton are two of the only three non-freshmen on this list. While both looked like potential contributors this season, Green has been injured since the spring. Meanwhile, Lofton missed the season opener with an injury, and his status has been unknown since.
