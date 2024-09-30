3 Quick Takeaways From OSU's Loss to Kansas State
Following a 3-0 start on the season, the Cowboys have since been left to pick up the pieces in the early part of the 2024 season. Oklahoma State dropped a September 21 home game to Utah by a score of 22-19 and headed into Bill Snyder Family Stadium this past Saturday to take on the Wildcats of Kansas State.
The Cowboys fell to Kansas State 42-20, falling to 3-2 on the season as they continued to search for those tremendous offensive numbers from a year ago. Despite the early season struggles from Oklahoma State, they have continued to show that every story has a silver lining.
Here are three takeaways from OSU’s 42-20 road loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.
De’Zhaun Stribling continues to shine at wide receiver
Cowboy junior wideout De’Zhaun Stribling proved on Saturday that when he gets the touches he can put up all-conference type numbers. Against the Wildcats, Stribling recorded a season-high tying seven receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown. No reception was more incredible than his 77-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter which put the Cowboys on top 10-7.
He has recorded seven catches only one other time this season, and that came in a 174-yard two-touchdown performance against Tulsa. Stribling has totaled 502 yards and three touchdowns this season on 27 receptions. He is currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in total receiving yards despite being ranked 23 in receptions.
De’Zhaun is well on pace to shatter career-high numbers this season. He is only 100 yards away from equaling a receiving yard career-high milestone. Stribling wrapped up the 2022 season with 602 total receiving yards to go along with a career-high 55 receptions. Stribling could easily join a long list of legendary Cowboy receivers who have graced the field of Boone Pickens Stadium.
Ollie Gordon II is finding his footing
Oklahoma State junior running back Ollie Gordon II is off to a bit of a slow start in 2024. During the 2023 season, Gordon exploded for 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on his way to an award-winning season. Many will forget that Ollie only rushed for 109 yards in his first three games a season ago.
The start of 2024 season has been a bit of slow start for Gordon II. He has only one game over 100 yards, a 126-yard performance to open the season against South Dakota State. He managed to record a few season highs in the 42-20 loss to Kansas State. Gordon II had a season-high 5.1 yards per carry average, as well as a season-long 27-yard run against the Wildcats. Through five games in 2023, Ollie rushed for 366 yards compared to 334 through five this season. He is right where he needs to be in 2024.
Kendal Daniels remains consistent
Oklahoma State junior safety Kendal Daniels has been a shining spot for the Cowboys' defense this season. He recorded his second straight seven tackle performance on the season with five of those being of the solo variety. He has already equaled his sack total from a season ago with two and heads into next week’s showdown at home against West Virginia with 26 tackles on the year. Daniels has shown early on this season that he plays his best football against ranked opponents with seven tackles against both Kansas State and Utah.
