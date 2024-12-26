Transfer Portal Could Become Weapon for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State was forced into a heavy emphasis on the transfer portal this season, but it could be a sign of the future.
After going 3-9 in the 2024 season, the Cowboys made major changes in the immediate aftermath. In the week after their 12th game, the Cowboys fired both of their coordinators and nearly sent Mike Gundy out the door as well.
With various staff changes happening at just about every level of the team, OSU will look much different next season on the sideline. Newly hired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive coordinator Doug Meacham have already hit the portal hard. The Cowboys’ roster for next season has already been shaped largely by their commitments from transfers.
With only so many incoming recruits and a massive senior class, the Cowboys naturally needed to replenish their roster through the portal. With other key players such as De’Zhaun Stribling and Kendal Daniels entering the portal, OSU’s roster will be missing many of the players who played significant time in 2024.
Although OSU was forced into using the transfer portal heavily this offseason, it might have a key to the future. If OSU sees desirable results on the field next season, and its transfers can play a major role in turning the program around, the portal could turn into a weapon in Stillwater.
Teams like Colorado have already seen major success by hitting the portal hard. Deion Sanders’ club was almost exclusively built through transfers, and the Buffaloes’ additions last offseason nearly led to a spot in the Big 12 Championship.
With so many players using the portal every offseason, the possibilities are endless. As long as OSU doesn’t have a repeat of 2024, its emphasis on the transfer portal could be here to stay.
