Practice Report: A Case Where a Picture is Worth a Thousand Words for Pokes' Defense

STILLWATER -- After what was mostly a day off on Wednesday with some special teams work only, Thursday was a tough, physical practice in helmets, shorts, and shoulder pads. The offensive line and defensive line took turns in inside drill and pass protection. There were some lengthy periods with offense and defense working against scouts. The good thing is with all the banging that the team is staying healthy, even getting some nicked up players back on the field.

I'm going to guess that the offensive and defensive players have seen enough of each other after two lengthy scrimmages in back-to-back days on Monday and Tuesday. It's time to work against scout or demonstration teams.

There are a lot of positive comments surfacing on the Oklahoma State defense leading up to the opening game with Tulsa. Head coach Mike Gundy has been complimentary, in his somewhat of a reserved way. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been emphatic about what he is expecting from the unit and some individuals. I have to admit that I've been pretty gung ho on the defense and so have many of the players. The latest being Cowboys "bandit" safety Tre Sterling.

"Just the maturity of (the defense). We've got 10-of-11 starters returning this season. Really we've got 11 because Christian Holmes is here. You know with Trace (Ford), Calvin (Bundage) back; me, Kolby (Harvell-Peel), Tanner (McCalister), Jarrick (Bernard-Converse), Amen (Ogbongbemiga), Malcolm (Rodriguez), the list just goes on and on. There's playmakers at every position. Now all we got to do is go do what we do and make plays."

Being a safety, Sterling didn't run down the defensive line except for Ford, but Cameron Murray, Tyler Lacy, and Israel Antwine all work in there as well. Not to mention the depth as there is experience in the second group up front including Devin Harper to go with Bundage as back-up linebackers.

They have had a strong preseason, but where did the ground floor of the defense come from. Obviously, recruiting as a number of the players on the Cowboys defense for 2020 were three star type guys that have overachieved. Then there is a guy like Malcolm Rodriguez, who was unrated when he committed to Oklahoma State despite one college coach telling me that he thought he was the best high school football player in Oklahoma.

That's the ground floor, but where the did the defense catch it's biggest burst of confidence pushing it to a level that it now looks like it is ready to obtain. The recognition of being an elite defense in a league that gets criticized constantly for lack of defense.

We think this picture taken last season in the final stages of the Cowboys 34-27 road win over No. 23 Iowa State may explain where the Oklahoma State defense got it's largest dose of confidence (swagger).

Oklahoma State defenders with linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (11) in the middle celebrate a defensive dominating clinching of the 34-27 win at Iowa State. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

"Building up to it, we had confidence in ourselves, but after that Iowa State game we knew we're not just trying to hold people back from scoring points, but we are trying to get shutouts," Sterling told the media on Wednesday after a special teams practice.

"That's the mentality this year. After the Iowa State game — obviously we had the three picks in back-to-back-to-back possessions, which is kind of crazy now that I look back on it, but at that time it was more expected of anything. We had the right calls against the right offense and against the right plays," Sterling said of making those turnovers. "So it was expected, but looking back on it now, you don't usually see that. That's not something you usually see in a football game, especially to end the game, especially against Brock Purdy and especially against, I'm pretty sure they were a top-25 team or something like that.

Actually ranked No. 23. The first pick was the game winner as Malcolm Rodriguez kind of hid where Purdy couldn't see him, and then ran through the receiver and the pass and went 26-yards for the pick six touchdown that broke the 27-27 tie.

After a Cameron Murray third down sack forced Iowa State to punt on the next possession, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga picked off Purdy over the middle on a second and two play at the Oklahoma State 43.

The game clincher came on the next series as Sterling picked off Purdy on a second and 20 throw from the Iowa State 36.

"It just changed the mentality of the defense really, from holding back so our offense can score enough points to outscore them, to now we're trying to get shutouts and we're trying to win this game for our team."

Sterling is on that train now of hyping up the defense knowing that talking the talk is fine if you can back it up come Sept. 12

"I will say, about the secondary from fall camp, some people are going to be surprised," Sterling conveyed. "You know Oklahoma State is not really known for good defense in the secondary, or really in the Big 12, it's not known for its defense. Some people are going to be surprised come week one. Just be ready for it, that's all I got to say."

We're all ready for it.

Oklahoma State will continue their elongated game week sequence with another practice tomorrow afternoon. On Saturday they will go through the annual mock game dress rehearsal, which is a walk thru throwing in all kinds of scenarios.