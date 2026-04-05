Cowboy Football Gets First 2027 Commit in Standout Dual-Threat QB

Eric Morris and the Cowboys continue to prepare for the future.

The Pokes have landed their first commit of the 2027 class, and in true Morris fashion, it’s a quarterback.

Carson White committed to Oklahoma State on Saturday to kick off the Pokes’ 2027 recruitment class. White is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 28 quarterback in the nation. The young gunslinger chose OSU over multiple Power Four offers, including Texas Tech, Auburn, Kansas, SMU and more.

The Iowa Colony, Texas, standout led his team to the 5A D-II quarterfinals in his junior season, leading his team to a 12-2 record. White threw for 1,963 yards last season with 32 touchdown passes and only six interceptions.

White can be a dual threat, running the ball 115 times for 678 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has shown he can ball out in multiple seasons, winning the 9-5A D-II District Offensive MVP, throwing for 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and rushing for 832 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound, future Cowboy has proven himself to be quite the athlete as he also plays varsity baseball and competes in track and field. He currently has offers in baseball from Oregon and Tennessee, and runs a 10.89 100-meter dash.

White will, of course, arrive at OSU while Drew Mestemaker is still at the helm, but that isn’t a bad thing for White or the Cowboys. Mestemaker proved he was one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football last season, and hopefully, he continues to improve.

If White is able to come in and learn from Mestemaker, then when his name is called, he’ll be able to step into the moment a lot quicker. It also helps to have a quarterback guru like Morris as a head coach.

Morris has worked with and mentored big names such as Patrick Mahomes, Cam Ward, Baker Mayfield, John Mateer and of course, now Mestemaker. Under Morris’ leadership is the perfect place for White, and hopefully, he too can grow into a big name at the quarterback position.

An early commitment from a player like White is a good sign for the things to come with Cowboy football. Morris showed he could turn this program around with his transfer portal class and is now already showing he can bring in the next generation as well.

White might not suit up in the orange and black for another year, but OSU fans already have something to look forward to in 2027.