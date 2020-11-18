Three Cowboys Accept Reeses Senior Bowl Invites

If you receive an invite from the Reeses Senior Bowl, you can go ahead and mark yourself down as one of the best players in all of college football. The Reeses Senior Bowl is the premier all star game for college football's draft prospects. Player meet in Mobile, Alabama, for about one week to practice, workout, play and meet with just about every NFL coach and scout.

This season, we will see three Oklahoma State Cowboys participating the Reeses Senior Bowl.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, cornerback Rodarius Williams, and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins have all announced they have accepted invites to the prestigious event.

Mel Kiper, who is ESPN's senior draft analyst, and one of the most respected NFL Draft analysts in the business, has ranked his top 10 players by position for the 2021 draft.

All three Cowboys who will be playing in the Senior Bowl, have made the top 10 in their positions.

Tylan Wallace, a 2018 Biletnikoff Finalist, is ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He certainly will have a chance to raise his stock over the last half of this season, bowl season, and the pre draft process which includes the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. Wallace has some of the best stats in the nation out of receivers and as a result, he is projected as a late 1st round or 2nd round pick.

Rodarius Williams, a Jim Thorpe award watchlist player, is ranked as the No. 8 cornerback on Mel Kiper's Big Board.

Williams has increased his draft stock exponentially this season. He is a four year starter here at Oklahoma State and has the pedigree at the cornerback position with his brother, Greedy Williams, excelling in the NFL.

Teven Jenkins, who was been described as a "man-mauler", is ranked as the No. 10 offensive tackle by Mel Kiper. Other rankings will see Jenkins as high as No. 2 in the draft, but regardless, he is expected to go somewhere in the 2nd round.

Recently, Mike Gundy said he feels that Teven Jenkins is a guy who is worth $40 million, whether Teven knows that or not yet. Scouts love his size, strength and his overall domination on tape.

The Reeses Senior Bowl will take place on January 30, 2021, but you will be able to watch all three Cowboys in action in the week leading up to the game.