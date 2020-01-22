Tyrell Alexander Enters Transfer Portal

STILLWATER -- We knew there had to be a few more. Oklahoma State seems intent on signing a full load of incoming scholarship athletes for the 2020 class. The Cowboys announced 18 signees from high school and one junior college athlete, six of which have enrolled and are in school for the spring semester. We knew that DeSoto, Texas cornerback Jabbar Muhammad is intent on being at Oklahoma State and head coach Mike Gundy announced two incoming players off the transfer portal in defensive end Collin Clay of Arkansas and former second-team All-Big 12 offensive guard Josh Sills out of West Virginia. Oklahoma State intends to sign four more athletes on Feb. 5. That meant, by our count, another three players on the roster needed to go. Check off another as Chris Hummer of 247Sports, first reported that wide receiver Tyrell Alexander has entered the portal.

Interesting that while three of his former teammates were standing in front of a throng of Cowboy football players, students, faculty, and fans in the Oklahoma State Student Union celebrating the excitement over the talent returning and what the Cowboys could have in opportunities in 2020, Alexander was planning his exit.

Alexander is looking for playing time and just about everybody involved in the sport gets it.

The red-shirt senior to be sat out the 2016 season as a red-shirt, played in six games in 2017 and had a 56-yard reception against Kansas, switched to defense and then back to offense in 2018 and played mainly special teams, and then this past season played in 10 games, but most of it on special teams and did not have a catch at receiver.

His departure gives the Cowboys a total of 83 scholarship players meaning it is likely that two more could end up transferring or Oklahoma State will be limited at this time to just two more incoming players in the 2020 class.