Tylan Wallace Named to Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List

STILLWATER – Another day, another Oklahoma State football player named to a preseason award watch list. On Thursday, senior wide receiver Tylan Wallace was named one of 55 players for the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List.

This is familiar territory for Wallace as he was named a finalist for the award at the conclusion of the 2018 season and was well on his way to being one last season before his season-ending knee injury.

Wallace is also one of five Big 12 players to be named to the preseason watch list along with Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, Kansas receiver Andrew Parchment, Oklahoma receiver Charleston Rambo and Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Wallace enters his final season in Stillwater as one of the best receivers in the country. He also enters it third among all active FBS players with 2,512 career receiving yards and second in career receiving touchdowns with 20.

Before a season-ending knee injury this past season, Wallace was stellar. When he injured his knee eight games into the season, Wallace’s 903 yards led the Big 12 while his eight receiving touchdowns ranked second. His 112.9 receiving yards per game also ranked fourth in the FBS and first among Power Five receivers. Despite playing in only eight games, Wallace still earned second-team All-Big 12 status and is poised for a big comeback in 2020.

Had he not injured his knee, Wallace was poised to top his stellar sophomore season which ended with him becoming a Biletnikoff finalist. He finished his 2018 campaign with 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns. He led the nation with 63 receptions of 10 yards or longer, while tying for second in the FBS with 25 receptions of 20 yards or longer.

In fact, Wallace’s 1,491 receiving yards was the second-highest receiving total for an underclassman in Oklahoma State history, trailing only two-time Biletnikoff winner Justin Blackmon who posted 1,782 yards in the 2010 season.

Wallace also led FBS players with a minimum of 80 catches with his 17.33 yards per catch and his 66 first down receptions led all Power Five players. Not to mention, Wallace became the first player in Oklahoma State history to record two 200-yards receiving games against ranked opponents in the same season – 222 yards in the 38-35 Homecoming win against Texas and 220 yards against Oklahoma in the near-upset in Norman.

The semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award are scheduled to be announced on Nov. 16, with the finalists being named on Nov. 23. The winner of the Biletnikoff Award will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 10, with the winner being honored at The Biletnikoff Award Banquet on March 6, 2021 in Tallahassee, FL.