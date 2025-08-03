Wendell Gregory is Ready to Anchor Oklahoma State's Defense

.@GamecockFB commit Wendell Gregory (@wendellgregory3) flashed elite-level redirect & closing speed on this TFL. The @WaltonRecruits EDGE has an IGA Score in the 92%ile, and was disruptive the entire game. #ReelAnalytics



🔗 https://t.co/orrD059ykP pic.twitter.com/lZmniKexy2