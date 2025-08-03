Wendell Gregory is Ready to Anchor Oklahoma State's Defense
The energy around Cowboy Nation is electric as Oklahoma State prepares for the 2025 season, and one name keeps rising in conversations early in the Pokes' practice season: Wendell Gregory.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound redshirt freshman linebacker is a transfer from South Carolina and is generating excitement as the potential heart of the Cowboys’ defense. With a rare mix of size, speed, and football knowledge, Gregory is showing early practice flashes of being special this coming season. He is quickly positioning himself to become one of the Big 12’s top defenders in the middle.
A Marietta, Georgia, native, Gregory was a four-star standout in the 2024 class and was ranked among the top-20 edge defenders in the nation. He bypassed offers from Michigan and Tennessee to sign with South Carolina, where he redshirted in 2024 after recording one tackle in two games.
His high school dominance at Walton High tells the real story of how special he can be. Wendell logged 56 tackles, 18 for loss, and seven sacks as a senior. He is a former wide receiver with a 4.6-second 40-yard dash from his track background, and his shift to linebacker unleashed a dynamic blend of athleticism and power.
Now in Stillwater, under new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, Gregory’s skill set aligns perfectly with OSU’s aggressive defensive scheme. In early 2025 practices, he’s displayed an explosive first step, uncanny ability to shed blocks, and remarkable instincts for reading offenses, earning praise from Oklahoma State media buffs. His sideline-to-sideline range and silky smooth coverage have stood out. Wendell is showing all the early signs of being a problem for Big 12 offenses.
Grantham’s system demands versatile linebackers, and Gregory’s ability to rush the passer, stuff the run, or cover tight ends makes him a fit for outside or even inside linebacker. His high school tape, packed with chase-down tackles and quarterback pressures, shows what he’s capable of in Big 12 play. With Nick Martin and Collin Oliver gone, OSU’s defense needs a new cornerstone, and Gregory’s early practice brilliance suggests he’s ready to fill that role.
As the Pokes gear up for 2025, Gregory is competing for a starting spot, matching veterans with high-octane freshmen. If Wendell can quickly take in Grantham's playbook, he could find himself flirting with newcomer of the year. If his practice flashes translate to the field, Wendell Gregory could become a Stillwater icon. He could be a defender who brings the fire back to OSU’s defense and forces Big 12 offenses to adjust their game plans.