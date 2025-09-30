What Betting Odds Say About Oklahoma State-Arizona Matchup
Oklahoma State is set for another Big 12 battle this weekend.
On Saturday, OSU will make its way to Arizona for its first matchup against the Wildcats since 2012. With only one win this season, the Cowboys will be desperate to get their first Big 12 win since 2023, but the odds won’t be in their favor.
Spread: Arizona -20.5
For yet another game, the Cowboys will be massive underdogs. Although the Cowboys’ four-touchdown underdog status at Oregon was far too kind to the Pokes, they managed to cover a three-touchdown spread against Baylor last week in the first game without Mike Gundy.
Considering Arizona is coming off a rough loss at Iowa State, the Wildcats will probably be hungry to bounce back. Of course, with OSU entering this matchup with a new defensive coordinator, it could have some extra juice on that end and be enough to at least stay within 20 points against Arizona.
Over/Under: 56.5 points
Last week, OSU and Baylor combined for 72 points. A week earlier, OSU and Tulsa managed only 31 total points. So, this line seems nearly impossible to make a good pick for.
The Cowboys haven’t scored more than 27 points all season, meaning Arizona likely needs to get at least 30 for this to hit. Considering OSU’s improved offense and another rough performance from the defense last week, it could be an easy hit for the over if things continue to trend in this direction.
Moneylines: Arizona -1400, Oklahoma State +750
Once again, the Cowboys will enter the weekend without much chance of winning, according to the sportsbooks. However, there might still be some hope for the Cowboys to get a win in this one.
While all the numbers would certainly point to OSU facing an uphill battle, it could still come away with a victory if it can put the pieces together for a full 60 minutes. Last week, OSU couldn’t keep up with an electric Baylor offense, but Arizona won’t be as talented on that end, and a similar offensive performance could keep this one within striking distance and perhaps get the Pokes a Big 12 win.
