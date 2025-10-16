What Betting Odds Say About Oklahoma State-Cincinnati Matchup
Oklahoma State is set for Homecoming action against Cincinnati.
On Saturday, OSU will host the Bearcats on Homecoming as significant underdogs, looking for any opportunity to get back in the win column this season. Although it’s unlikely OSU will be able to beat the No. 24 team in the country, there is still some hope it could at least keep the game close.
Betting lines for Oklahoma State-Cincinnati:
Spread: Cincinnati -21.5
The Cowboys are once again multi-score underdogs, but this might be as bad as it gets for them. While the spreads might indeed get worse in terms of the pure points, the Cowboys might not have another opportunity this season to play in front of a solid home crowd.
Considering OSU will want to put on a solid show for its fans on Homecoming, this line is rather disheartening for any hopes of a fun night. Of course, the Cowboys covered a big spread against Baylor a few weeks ago and kept the game competitive into the fourth quarter. However, with so many key players departing in the weeks since, any chance of something similar seems low.
Total: Over/Under 57.5 points
The Cowboys haven’t been able to put up many points in any game this season. Still sitting at a season-high of 27 points, they probably won’t be changing that fate against Cincinnati this weekend.
With that in mind, it might make sense for the line to be almost exclusively about how many points the Bearcats can put up in Stillwater. With so much change on the defensive end since the start of the season, OSU simply has had no continuity there, and Cincinnati could easily prey on that.
Moneylines: Cincinnati -2000, Oklahoma State +1000
Another unsurprising piece of the puzzle this weekend is that Cincinnati is an overwhelming favorite against the Cowboys. Coming off their fifth straight win and earning a spot in the top 25, Cincinnati has shown no signs of slowing down.
This should be as perfect a storm as any for the Cowboys moving forward to keep a game tight. With Homecoming under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium potentially giving the team a boost, these odds are simply a reminder that it likely won’t matter how much of a boost the Cowboys get from the external factors.
