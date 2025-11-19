What Betting Odds Say About Oklahoma State-UCF Matchup
Oklahoma State is set for its final road game of 2025.
On Saturday, OSU will be taking its second trip to Orlando since UCF joined the Big 12, hoping to avenge its 45-3 loss in 2023. While the Cowboys will be entering this one as an underdog, the oddsmakers have taken note of their improved play this month.
Betting odds for Oklahoma State at UCF:
Spread: UCF -14.5
The Cowboys are multiple touchdown underdogs yet again, but a spread under 15 points for a road Big 12 matchup is something they will absolutely take. Not much has gone in OSU’s favor throughout the season, but this type of line shows that OSU has been doing at least something right in recent weeks.
Sure, the Knights come into this game at 4-6, hanging onto their hopes of making a bowl game, but OSU has been one of the worst teams in the FBS all season, so to come into this one as only a 14.5-point underdog should give OSU at least some confidence.
Total: Over/Under 48.5 points
At this point, it seems nearly impossible to figure out what a good total for an OSU game should be. After a 59-point total at Kansas and a 20-point total against Kansas State, the Cowboys have shown that their games can go either way.
Still, the Pokes’ track record of giving up big point totals throughout the year clearly kept the oddsmakers from putting this line too low after last week’s slugfest against the Wildcats. Still, with a two-touchdown spread and a total below 50, there is clearly some belief that this one should be a tight one throughout with offenses struggling to find a rhythm.
Moneylines: UCF -800, Oklahoma State +500
Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys again come into this matchup as a long shot to secure a win, but they are projected to have their best chance of winning a road game all season. Despite the struggles the Cowboys have had throughout the season, this matchup could be a chance for OSU to display all of the improvements it’s made in recent weeks.
While OSU will certainly need its offense and defense to play well at the same time, the fact that it has gotten solid performances from at least one side in its past two games is encouraging.
