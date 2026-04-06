What Does A Successful Season Look Like For Cowboy Football In 2026?

The upcoming Cowboy football season is set to be a big year, but just how big?

The Pokes had one of the best offseasons they could ask for, bringing in coach Eric Morris and the No.7 transfer portal class in the nation. Among these recruits, they added big names such as Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins and Wyatt Young, who are set to help the Cowboys have a big turnaround season. However, what would be considered a good turnaround season?

It has to be taken into consideration that any improvement would be great for Cowboy football after these past two seasons. The Pokes have gone a combined 4-20 these past two years, and in the process have not won a Big 12 game.

Oklahoma State failed to win a game against an FBS opponent last season, making it one of the worst seasons in Cowboy history. While very little improvement would seem a lot better than last year, the revamped Pokes have the capability for more.

The North Texas pipeline that traveled with Morris brought one of the best offenses in the country to Stillwater, with UNT scoring 52.9 points per game last year, while going 12-2. This gives OSU some hope for the following year, but they must realize the Big 12 is a different animal than the American Conference.

Oklahoma State does play some lower-level Big 12 teams that could be nice win additions this year in UCF, West Virginia, Colorado and Kansas, but they also will face some of the conference's best teams.

The Pokes will play Houston and Texas Tech this season, with the Cougars finishing fourth in the conference last year, and the Red Raiders winning the Big 12. Both of these games will be tough matchups and will be indicators of where the Cowboys really sit compared to some of the top conference teams.

OSU’s nonconference seems like it will have its ups and downs. The Pokes are looking for a win over Tulsa after losing last year’s bout and an easier win against Murray State. However, the Cowboys are set to face off against the Oregon Ducks once again this year, which will be one of the toughest games of the year.

With a loaded conference schedule and a nonconference opponent that is a playoff favorite, the Pokes aren’t looking to be perfect, but they are still looking to improve. The College Football Play might not be in OSU’s future this year, but a six-win season that includes a bowl game is definitely obtainable.