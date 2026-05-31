What Wins, What Loses Game for Oklahoma State Against Oregon in 2026

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will play their biggest non-conference game of 2026 when they host the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 12.

Set for 11 a.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium, it’s an opportunity for the Cowboys to square off with one of the best teams in the country, one that reached the College Football Playoff and beat Big 12 rival Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN.

Oklahoma State and Oregon played in Eugene last year, with the Ducks easily defeating the Cowboys, 69-3. It was the first of a two-game, home-and-home series that ends this year. It’s a measuring stick game for OSU before it starts Big 12 play two weeks after against West Virginia.

Here is what will win and what will lose the game for Oklahoma State.

Why the Cowboys Will Win: Win the Turnover Game

Oklahoma State's Miles Coleman is brought down by Cameron Epps during a spring football game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oklahoma State offense should be better in 2026. The level of talent that new coach Eric Morris has imported from North Texas and other schools should make the Cowboys a more entertaining team to watch. But, in this game, the defense is the key. The Ducks ran all over the Cowboys last season. Oklahoma State can’t allow that to happen again.

But the Cowboys can’t be expected to stop this Ducks offense. Slow it down? Sure, but they proved last year they don’t need many plays to score points. What Oklahoma State needs to do in this game is win the turnover battle and win it decisively. How decisively? The Cowboys likely need a plus-2 turnover margin to have a legitimate chance to win.

Why The Cowboys Will Lose: Fall Behind Too Fast

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys’ offense was utterly ineffective last year against Oregon. The Ducks took a 20-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and were up 48-0 at halftime. OSU was defenseless, but the offense offered no help. It scored no points, barely possessed the football and kept the defense on the field way too long.

This is an area where Morris’ new offense and talent can help. His UNT team only possessed the ball an average of 28 minutes per game last season but scored points by the bushel. In this game getting off to a good start is crucial. The Cowboys don’t have to overwhelm the Ducks, but they must stay close. Being down 14-7 after one quarter, or 28-20 after one half, is far more manageable than last season and would put some pressure on the Ducks.

But if Oklahoma State’s offense performs the way it did last season, well, Eskimo Joe’s is a short walk from the stadium.