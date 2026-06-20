What Drew Mestemaker’s Summer Trip Says About Oklahoma State Expectations

For much of the spring, there has been plenty of attention on new Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

That attention is only going to grow this summer as the redshirt sophomore will dot every award watch list for a quarterback or an offensive player. Those expectations were built on his impressive performance at North Texas last year under his current head coach at OSU — Eric Morris.

Morris was hired in December to replace Mike Gundy. Mestemaker, along with nearly 20 other Mean Green players, followed their coach to Stillwater.

While Mestemaker is getting prepared for the 2026 season, opportunities present themselves. And one opportunity has been presented to him that shows just how talented he is and underscored the expectations surrounding the new Cowboys quarterback.

Drew Mestemaker’s Summer Trip

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, USA Today reported that Mestemaker was among the college quarterbacks invited to participate in the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, La. The annual event, hosted by the Manning family of quarterbacks (Archie, Peyton and Eli) is an annual event that draws the best high school and college quarterbacks in the country.

An invitation to the MPA is given to the best quarterbacks in the country. For Mestemaker, who started his college career as a walk-on, it’s validation for the path he’s taken and only heightens the expectations surrounding his first season in Stillwater, which were already significant.

He was the boss at North Texas last season. After one season as a redshirt and walk-on, he assumed the starting job at quarterback under head coach Eric Morris, who is now his head coach at OSU. Mestemaker and the Mean Green went 12-2, reached the American Conference championship game and played in a bowl game, a season that helped elevate Morris to become Mike Gundy’s replacement.

Meanwhile, he grew into one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He was the NCAA FBS statistical champion in passing yards (4,379), passing yards per game (312.8), total offense (4,468) and yards per pass attempt (9.46) and was second in the country with 32 passing touchdowns. He was the American Conference offensive player of the year, named a freshman all-American and a Manning Award finalist. That last award clearly put him on the MPA radar.

He followed his head coach to Oklahoma State, and the redshirt sophomore is clearly the starter going into the season. He’s also a dark horse candidate to land in the NFL Draft next year, if he wants to leave college early.

For now, he’ll spent part of his summer in Louisiana, an important piece of his growth into a power conference quarterback and validation of his path to get to OSU.