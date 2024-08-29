What is Oklahoma State's Worst-Case Scenario in 2024?
Oklahoma State has high expectations for this season, but there’s always a chance it could go wrong.
OSU has been one of the most consistent programs in the Mike Gundy era, making a bowl game for the past 18 seasons. As the team enters 2024 as a favorite to win the Big 12 and perhaps make the College Football Playoff, there remains a path to disaster.
Of course, the quickest path would be for some of OSU’s top players to suffer significant injuries. While injuries will happen throughout the season, OSU’s path to a poor season can happen without any major injuries.
OSU opened last season slow, with position battles throughout the roster. With no position battles at key spots this season, OSU could open the season much better.
With the reigning FCS champions and an SEC team looking to turn things around in the first two weeks, there are no guarantees. Of course, the Cowboys face the two favorites to win the Big 12 to open conference play.
Although it is incredibly unlikely, a 1-4 start is a possibility. Even if the Cowboys play well early in the season, it might only be a matter of time until their luck runs out.
Last season, OSU had only one win decided by more than two possessions, including five one-possession wins. A few mistakes would have been the difference between being a 10-win team and missing a bowl game.
The Cowboys’ road games in conference play could also be a concern. They play BYU and Colorado in Friday matchups. Meanwhile, their other three road games will be at places where OSU has struggled in recent years. OSU is 2-4 in its past six matchups at Kansas State and Baylor and has won at TCU only once since it joined the Big 12.
Last season, it appeared there was no chance for the Cowboys to win 10 games and make the Big 12 Championship. In 2024, it seems that OSU’s chances of a bad year are slim to none. However, college football can change fast and a nightmare season could be one loss away.
