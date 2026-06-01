What Landing Talan Scott Commitment Means for Oklahoma State Football

Those paying attention to the Oklahoma State baseball team could be excused for not catching the next significant commitment to Cowboys football.

Talan Scott, a three-star tight end from Arizona, announced his commitment to the football program after his official visit last weekend. He made the announcement on his social media page. Verbal commitments are non-binding. The earliest he can sign with OSU is December.

Scott, a 6-3, 230-pound rising senior from American Leadership Academy in Queen City, Ariz., is the fourth commitment to the Cowboys for the Class of 2027. He still worth tracking as 247Sports.com reports that he has official visits to SMU, Cal and Colorado this month. He may cancel those in wake of the commitment.

What Landing Talan Scott Means for OSU

For starters, it helps bolster the Cowboys’ tight end room for 2027. Oklahoma State has six on the roster, but three — Oscar Hammond, Donovan Green and Morgan McPhaul — are redshirt seniors most likely done after the 2026 season. That leaves OSU with three returning tight ends. Landing one in this class was a priority for depth purposes.

He’s rated as a three-star player by 247 Sports and within the state of Arizona he’s No. 22 overall player. He’s also a Top 50 tight end nationally. There’s room for him to grow, too. He caught 45 passes for 468 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He also played defense and had 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. He also plays basketball.

The commitment also gets the Cowboys a foothold in Arizona under new head coach Eric Morris. This is the first power conference program he’s led and a commitment like this — which is outside the adjacent state footprint most schools usually recruit from — should help the Cowboys get harder looks from more out-of-state players. It’s also a nice steal from Big 12 rivals Arizona and Arizona State.

It also gives Morris and his staff some momentum as they prepare for more official visits the next couple of weekends in Stillwater.

Before Scott committed, the Cowboys picked up two in-state commitments in May. Pryor High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker committed on May 21. The three-star wide receiver is from Quapaw, Okla. Safety Bryson Brown, from Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Okla., committed during a live ceremony on YouTube on May 23. Both are three-star players per 247Sports.

The first commitment of the cycle was quarterback Carson White, who plays for Iowa Colony High School in Iowa Colony, Texas. He is also a three-star recruit. He committed in April.