What Latest Oklahoma State Football Watch List Nominees Tell us About This Season

After Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins made the Maxwell Award watch list last week, the well ran dry on Cowboys and national awards.

This week turned out better. By the end of Friday three Cowboys made different national award watch lists for much different reasons.

With one more wave of watch lists set to come out next week, here's a look at the three Cowboys that made an award watch list and what it means for the upcoming season.

Ethan Wesloski, Butkus Award

Oklahoma State’s Ethan Wesloski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former North Texas linebacker made the watch list for the award given to the best linebacker in college football. It's not a big surprise that he made this watch list based on his body of work last season with the Mean Green.

Wesloski was one of 51 linebackers and one of 12 Big 12 players to make the list. Last season he was an all-American Conference selection after he led the team with 113 tackles and played in all 14 games.

What it means is that after four years of hard work at North Texas, Wesloski is finally getting the recognition he deserves as he goes into his final season of college football. NFL scouts pay attention to tape, but former standout linebackers are part of the committee that put this list together, so that carries weight, too.

It also proves that Wesloski should be a starter for the Cowboys as they hit the field for Tulsa on Sept. 5 and he needs to be a key player if the unit is to turn things around from last year's abysmal season.

Donovan Green, Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Oklahoma State’s Donovan Green. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green, a tight end, was one of 113 players on the watch list for this award, which is named for former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel and honors FBS players who lead through community service while excelling in the classroom and on the field.

In Oklahoma State’s release announcing Green’s inclusion, it noted that he has been one of the most active volunteers with OSU's FCA program since his arrival on campus. The award is unique in that there will be a winner, but that winner will also be the “captain” of the Good Works team. There’s a wider opportunity for Green.

The award does include what players do on the field, so Green’s play for the Cowboys could be an input. He's one of two highly experienced tight ends on the roster who don't have much production at the position. Green has just 22 career receptions. If he has an explosive season for the Cowboys, that not only helps the team, but it helps his potential candidacy for this award.

Miles Coleman, Hornung Award Watch List

Oklahoma State’s Miles Coleman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former North Texas transfer is on the watch list for the award given to college football's most versatile player. It is named for former Notre Dame star and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung. In 1956 he won the Heisman during a season in which he led Notre Dame in passing, rushing, scoring, kickoff and punt returns, and punting. He also played defense and was second on the team in interceptions.

Coleman won't have to work that hard, but his body of work at North Texas informed his inclusion on the watch list. In 2025 he played in 12 games with six starts at wide receiver, catching 47 passes for 550 yards and three touchdowns on the year. He also had a handful of carries and was UNT’s primary punt returner.

The winner of this award typically plays special teams, so how the Cowboys use Coleman in scrimmages and early in the regular season will play a big role and whether he's a true candidate for the award. If he's used like he was used in North Texas, he'll be a wide receiver, a return man and probably a change of pace back out of the backfield on jet sweeps. That helps the Cowboys in multiple ways.