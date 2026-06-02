Oklahoma State Football Offers Texas Prep Star in Long-Game Recruiting Move

Signing a college football recruit doesn’t happen overnight. In many cases, it takes years. Oklahoma State is working that angle this summer.

Even though Class of 2028 recruits can’t sign with a school until December of 2027, that isn’t stopping the Cowboys from offering one of the more notable high school recruits in Texas. Oklahoma State has offered a scholarship to Denton Guyer quarterback Carter Morgan, who announced the offer on his social media.

Guyer is the high school that produced former Cowboys starter J.W. Walsh, who left the coaching staff last season and moved to Purdue as an offensive assistant.

Why Pursue Carter Morgan?

An Oklahoma State helmet with Pistol Pete on the side. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys will need a quarterback in one or two years. Drew Mestemaker, who is the projected starter for Oklahoma State, is a redshirt sophomore. He transferred in from North Texas, along with 16 other players, as they followed their Mean Green head coach Eric Morris. He replaced former head coach Mike Gundy in December.

North Texas is based in Denton, so it’s likely that he and members of his staff have seen Morgan play at some point. Guyer is less than 10 miles from the UNT campus. There should be a relationship there already.

Mestemaker has two years of college left, depending upon how he progresses and what his NFL aspirations are. Should he play two seasons, Morgan would be entering the program as Mestemaker is leaving. That’s a lot to ask of a true freshman.

Most schools build up a quarterback pipeline. It’s different now with the transfer portal. The Cowboys may import talent to take Mestemaker’s place after two seasons. Or, the Cowboys could turn to a current quarterback or to the one quarterback recruit commit they have in the Class of 2027, Iowa Colony (Texas) passer Carson White. He would be a second-year collegiate by then.

The reality is programs like Oklahoma State cast wide nets for talent, especially at quarterback. Most schools sign at least one to a scholarship every season. The Cowboys signed Basha High School quarterback Broderick Vehrs out of Chandler, Ariz., as part of the Class of 2026. He will have two years under his belt when Morgan’s class makes the jump to college.

Doing that ensures two things. First, Oklahoma State knows it has done everything possible to cultivate the best possible class for 2028. Second, by offering early, it builds a relationship with a player at a school with an already established pipeline that could be successful in the OSU Air Raid system.

Now, the Cowboys just have let things simmer for 18 months.