What Oklahoma State’s Eric Morris Expects from Two Offensive Stars Against UCF
In this story:
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are hoping to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the UCF Knights on Saturday.
Game time is set for 11 a.m. central at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. The Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) haven’t lost since their season opener against Tulsa and another week will keep them undefeated in this young Big 12 season.
The Knights (3-2, 1-1) are trying to bounce back from a 27-17 loss to Houston on Saturday and are paying their first visit to Stillwater in school history. UCF has beaten Oklahoma State twice since joining the conference, but both games were in Orlando.
The Cowboys and Knights both posted their updated player availability reports on Thursday and two players stood out for OSU. Head coach Eric Morris addressed the status of both players during his radio show on Thursday.
Eric Morris on Wyatt Young, Johnny Dickson III
Morris spoke to reporters on Tuesday and didn’t talk about injuries to either wide receiver Wyatt Young or offensive lineman Johnny Dickson III. Young wasn’t on the player availability report before the West Virginia game. Dickson was but was listed as probable the whole week and played.
Morris’ only other availability before Saturday’s game is his radio show, which is not open to the media but is broadcast on Thursday. But host Dave Hunziker did discuss both players with Morris.
When it comes to Young, the expectation is that he’ll play, Morris said.
“He should be full force” for Saturday’s game, Morris said. Young has practiced all week.
As for Dickson, the bye week apparently didn’t do quite enough to get him off the player availability report. He started the week questionable, which was a downgrade from two weeks ago. Morris did confirm the starting left guard is practicing, but not fully.
What happens if Dickson is unable to go or is not a full go? The Cowboys have options. Desmond Magiya is behind him on the depth chart, and he logged time at guard and tackle in the season’s first three games. He could start in Dickson’s place or spell him.
Morris also noted that the expected return of left tackle Braydon Nelson could help, too. While Nelson is listed at both left tackle and right tackle on the depth chart, he played some left guard at North Texas and Morris — who coached him there — has complete trust in his knowledge of the offense.
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Player Availability Report
Thursday
Oklahoma State
OUT
DT Landon Dean
QUESTIONABLE
WR Wyatt Young
OL Johnny Dickson III
PROBABLE
OL Braydon Nelson
UCF
OUT
WR Caleb Rollerson
QB Alonza Barnett III
QB Dante Carr
LB Lewis Carter
EDG Bruno Dall
DT Trenton Turner
OL Jacob Maiava
OL Owen Spell
OL Tyler Gibson
QUESTIONABLE
WR Duane Thomas Jr.
LB Jayden Jennings
TE Dylan Burk
PROBABLE
TE Dylan Wade
WR Jonathan Bibbs
WR Josh Derry
QB Keyone Jenkins
LB Jahleel Culbreath
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard