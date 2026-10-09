What Oklahoma State’s Eric Morris Expects from Two Offensive Stars Against UCF

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are hoping to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the UCF Knights on Saturday.

Game time is set for 11 a.m. central at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. The Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) haven’t lost since their season opener against Tulsa and another week will keep them undefeated in this young Big 12 season.

The Knights (3-2, 1-1) are trying to bounce back from a 27-17 loss to Houston on Saturday and are paying their first visit to Stillwater in school history. UCF has beaten Oklahoma State twice since joining the conference, but both games were in Orlando.

The Cowboys and Knights both posted their updated player availability reports on Thursday and two players stood out for OSU. Head coach Eric Morris addressed the status of both players during his radio show on Thursday.

Eric Morris on Wyatt Young, Johnny Dickson III

Morris spoke to reporters on Tuesday and didn’t talk about injuries to either wide receiver Wyatt Young or offensive lineman Johnny Dickson III. Young wasn’t on the player availability report before the West Virginia game. Dickson was but was listed as probable the whole week and played.

Morris’ only other availability before Saturday’s game is his radio show, which is not open to the media but is broadcast on Thursday. But host Dave Hunziker did discuss both players with Morris.

When it comes to Young, the expectation is that he’ll play, Morris said.

“He should be full force” for Saturday’s game, Morris said. Young has practiced all week.

As for Dickson, the bye week apparently didn’t do quite enough to get him off the player availability report. He started the week questionable, which was a downgrade from two weeks ago. Morris did confirm the starting left guard is practicing, but not fully.

What happens if Dickson is unable to go or is not a full go? The Cowboys have options. Desmond Magiya is behind him on the depth chart, and he logged time at guard and tackle in the season’s first three games. He could start in Dickson’s place or spell him.

Morris also noted that the expected return of left tackle Braydon Nelson could help, too. While Nelson is listed at both left tackle and right tackle on the depth chart, he played some left guard at North Texas and Morris — who coached him there — has complete trust in his knowledge of the offense.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Player Availability Report

Thursday

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Johnny Dickson III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

DT Landon Dean

QUESTIONABLE

WR Wyatt Young

OL Johnny Dickson III

PROBABLE

OL Braydon Nelson

UCF

UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

WR Caleb Rollerson

QB Alonza Barnett III

QB Dante Carr

LB Lewis Carter

EDG Bruno Dall

DT Trenton Turner

OL Jacob Maiava

OL Owen Spell

OL Tyler Gibson

QUESTIONABLE

WR Duane Thomas Jr.

LB Jayden Jennings

TE Dylan Burk

PROBABLE

TE Dylan Wade

WR Jonathan Bibbs

WR Josh Derry

QB Keyone Jenkins

LB Jahleel Culbreath