How Oklahoma State’s Availability Report Impacts Braydon Nelson, Wyatt Young for UCF Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the UCF Knights released their first player availability reports on Wednesday night leading up to Saturday's contest in Stillwater.

The Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) only had a few players on the report, thanks in part to healing up during the bye week. The only player listed as out was defensive tackle Landon Dean, who played against West Virginia, and had three tackles. Head coach Eric Morris did not talk about Dean during his Tuesday press conference.

The Knights (3-2, 1-1) have a long list of players that are already considered out, including quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2.

Here is a breakdown of OSU’s players on the report and what it means for the UCF game.

OSU Player Availability Breakdown

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive lineman Braydon Nelson was listed as probable on the report. That lines up with what Morris said on Tuesday, which was that he expected Nelson to be available for Saturday's game. The Cowboys went so far as to list him on the depth chart at both left tackle and right tackle with Ashton Lepo and Shaun Torgeson. Morris did say that he expects Lepo and Torgeson to start.

Nelson listed as probable on the first report of the week is a good sign that he will be available as expected on Saturday. He has not played this season as he's recovered from offseason knee surgery.

Wide receiver Wyatt Young was an unexpected inclusion on the player availability report. He was not on OSU’s player availability report for the West Virginia game and Young had an incredible game, catching eight passes for 192 yards and a touchdown. Morris did not talk about Young’s availability on Tuesday nor was he asked because there was no indication that Young was hurt during the WVU game or during the off week.

It’s likely Morris will address this during his radio show on Thursday.

The impact is that the Cowboys and their fans will have to monitor Young for the rest of the week. Being bumped up to probable by Friday would be a good sign that he will be a full go for the game. The Cowboys have coverage if he’s limited with Miles Coleman and Terrence Lewis, both of whom can work at that position.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Player Availability Report

UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday

Oklahoma State

OUT

DT Landon Dean

QUESTIONABLE

WR Wyatt Young

OL Johnny Dickson III

PROBABLE

OL Braydon Nelson

UCF

OUT

WR Caleb Rollerson

QB Alonza Barnett III

QB Dante Carr

LB Lewis Carter

EDG Bruno Dall

DT Trenton Turner

OL Jacob Maiava

OL Owen Spell

QUESTIONABLE

WR Duane Thomas Jr.

LB Jayden Jennings

OL Tyler Gibson

TE Dylan Burk

PROBABLE

TE Dylan Wade

WR Jonathan Bibbs

WR Josh Derry

QB Keyone Jenkins

LB Jahleel Culbreath