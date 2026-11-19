For the second week in a row, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are the main event on a weekend filled with wrestling and football.

As the Cowboys head to Tempe, Ariz., to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, they'll play their football game on Saturday, one day after Oklahoma State and Arizona State have a wrestling dual match at Desert Financial Arena.

The Cowboys did the same thing last weekend in Stillwater. The Cowboys hosted Nebraska in a wrestling dual on Friday and then the football team played Texas Tech on Saturday. The Cowboys are hoping things go a bit better for them on the gridiron after losing to Texas Tech, 52-27. Both teams are bowl eligible going so they're playing for positioning in terms of which bowl game they're selected by.

Here's all you need to know before Saturday’s game.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup: Oklahoma State (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) vs. Arizona State (6-4, 4-3)

When: Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Time: 9:15 p.m. CDT

Watch: ESPN (Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler and Sherree Burruss)

Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)

Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 268 and on the SiriusXM app

All-Time Series

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jake Fette. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Series History: Tied, 3-3

In Tempe: Oklahoma State 2-1

In Stillwater: Arizona State leads, 2-1

At Neutral: Never met

First Meeting (1984): OSU 45, Arizona State 3

Last Meeting (2024): Arizona State 42, OSU 21

Last OSU Win (2023): OSU 27, Arizona State 15

Last Arizona State Win (2024): Arizona State 42, OSU 21

Morris vs. Arizona State: 0-0

Dillingham vs. OSU: 1-1

Arizona State Scout

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head Coach

Kenny Dillingham | fourth season at Arizona State and for career.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Record: 28-21

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jake Fette | QB | Fr. | 6-1, 190 | Dillingham turned to Fette as his started for the BYU game and OSU head coach Eric Morris has been impressed with how Fette has taken to the offense. He threw for 212 yards against UCF and has thrown for 623 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Cardae Mack | RB | Fr. | 5-10, 215 | Continuing the trend of freshmen getting playing time for the Sun Devils, Mack, a native of Houston, Texas, has 714 yards and seven touchdowns, both of which lead Arizona State in the backfield. He’s rushed for at least 100 yards in three of his last four games.

Reed Harris | WR | Sr. | 6-5, 220 | With Omarion Miller out for the game, the Sun Devils’ leading receiver is going to get more attention this weekend. Harris leads the team with 59 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. The best comp for what he is to the Sun Devils is what Justin Bowick is to the Cowboys.

Owen Long | LB | Jr. | 6-1, 225 | Long was one of the most intriguing players in the transfer portal last cycle after he had 151 tackles with Colorado State. He moved to the Sun Devils and has put together a rock-solid campaign. He has 98 tackles with an interception and figures to be all over the field during Saturday’s game.

Jalen Thompson | DL | Sr. | 6-3, 265 | If any Sun Devil is going to be in the face of OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker on Saturday it will be Thompson. He only has 16 solo tackles, but he has a team-leading seven sacks. He is going to be the focus of Oklahoma State’s pass protection.

Outlook

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Jalen Thompson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State spent the first two months of the season alternative between wins and losses, including a road loss to then No. 10 Texas A&M followed by a road victory over Kansas in London.

But in the past month the Sun Devils have finally found some momentum. They've won three of their last four games and that loss was to then-No. 8 BYU, 27-20. The change to Jake Fette at quarterback has been key to getting it together. The Cutter Boley experiment appears to be over — at least for now.

Arizona State has a defense that Cowboys head coach Eric Morris gave high marks during his Tuesday press conference. It's a late-night game in Arizona with an 8:15 local kickoff time. The Cowboys should be used to that after kicking off at 8:30 central last weekend.

ASU is bowl-eligible for the third straight year under Kenny Dillingham, who coached Cowboys quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Sean Brophy in high school.

Oklahoma State Scout

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head Coach

Eric Morris | First Season at Oklahoma State and eighth season as head coach

Record: 6-4 at Oklahoma State and 52-38 overall.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drew Mestemaker | QB | r-So. | 6-3, 215 | Mestemaker leads the country in passing yards and in touchdown passes, but he’s coming off his first game of fewer than 300 passing yards since the Tulsa loss. Plus, he’s questionable for the game with a shoulder stinger. Morris believes his starter will play but his status is worth tracking all week.

Caleb Hawkins | RB | So. | 6-0, 219 | Hawkins has become one of college football’s best two-way threats out of the backfield. He’s rushed for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns and has caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns. With two regular-season games and a bowl game left, he could pass 2,000 all-purpose yards this season.

Wyatt Young | WR | Jr. | 6-0, 199 | Young remains the team’s leader in receptions, though the pace has slowed a bit the past couple of weeks. He has 50 receptions for 783 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s still going to be the guy that Mestemaker looks for in key moments.

Justin Bowick | WR | r-Sr. | 6-5, 209 | The Texas Tech Red Raiders found a way to blanket Bowick enough to limit his impact last weekend. But with 49 receptions for 868 yards and t10 touchdowns. His season was good enough to be included on the Biletnikoff Award’s semifinal list earlier this week.

Ethan Wesloski | LB | r-Sr. | 6-1, 234 | Wesloski was probably on the week’s first player availability report after he was shaken up twice against Texas Tech. With Tate Romney listed as doubtful, he’ll have to be a heavy producer again. He has a team-high 85 tackles with four sacks as he enters the home stretch of his final collegiate season.

LaDainian Fields | DE | r-Sr. | 6-1, 176 | Fields saw his streak of games with an interception end against Texas Tech, though he had his hands on one in the first half but couldn’t corral it. He remains the national leader in interceptions with seven, which is two more than Cal’s Kingston Lopa. He’s on pace to claim the FBS interception title in 2026.

Outlook

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morris scoffed at the idea that there's nothing left to play for now that the Cowboys have been eliminated from contention for the Big 12 Championship game. From his perspective, there's plenty to play for, including bowl game positioning, pounding the recruiting trail and finishing the season with two victories to help the Cowboys finish off an 8-4 regular season.

He says he has too many competitive players in his locker room that want to end the season with a flourish. That includes Mestemaker, who Morris expects to play on Saturday. He said now is not the time to start playing younger players to prepare for next year, especially since the Cowboys will get 15 practices for their bowl game. But he did say that if younger players earned the playing time, they'll play.

For now, Morris is treating the final two games as if there's plenty more to play for than just a championship game. With a 6-3 finish, the Cowboys could finish in the top four in the Big 12 a year after finishing dead last.