What OSU Must Fix Fast to Get its Season Back on Track
The Cowboys might be in full panic mode.
Saturday, the Cowboys walked into Eugene to play the No. 6 Ducks, and it somehow went worse than everyone predicted. Oregon showcased why it deserved that top 10 ranking, beating the Cowboys 69-3, making it the worst loss for a Mike Gundy Cowboy team.
Oklahoma State had a lot go wrong during its Week 2 matchup, and these issues were very similar to OSU’s problems last year during its 3-9 season. As the Cowboys hope not to have this loss be an indicator of their season to come, they must fix a number of issues present in the game.
Defensive Holes
Anytime a team scores 69 points, there’s going to be questions about the defense. The Cowboys allowed 631 yards of total offense, along with five rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns. The Cowboys, who ranked 128th in opponent rush yards per game last year, are unfortunately continuing that trend as they allowed 312 yards on the ground.
The secondary was no better as Oregon threw for 319 yards as Dante Moore completed 16 of his 21 passes. OSU also struggled to get pressure from its defensive line, as it only had two tackles for loss and didn’t record a single sack.
Offensive Inconsistency
The Cowboys struggled to get the ball moving Saturday, and things never got better. OSU only accounted for 212 yards of total offense, while only scoring on a 23-yard field goal from Logan Ward in the second quarter.
First-time starting quarterback Zane Flores didn’t have the fairytale start he was hoping for as he threw for 67 yards and completed only 7 of his 19 passing attempts. Flores, with a lack of offensive line protection, couldn’t get a rhythm going as he was sacked twice and also threw two interceptions.
What’s next?
Although it seems like OSU might be falling into the same cycle as last year, there is still hope for the Cowboys.
Even though Flores didn’t have an amazing performance, he’s only had one start. He still has time to come into his own, and if not, the Pokes are anxiously waiting for Hauss Hejny’s return.
Realistically, the Cowboys won't face a team as talented as Oregon the rest of the season, but that doesn’t mean their play this week won’t hurt them if it continues.
Luckily, the Pokes have a bye week coming up to get everything back into order before playing Tulsa on Sept. 19.