Why Caleb Hawkins’ High Colorado Grade No Surprise to Oklahoma State Coach Eric Morris

Everyone who watched Oklahoma State running back Caleb Hawkins on Saturday didn’t need a gradebook to know he played a great game.

The sophomore from Owasso, Okla., rushed for 120 yards and caught five passes for 72 yards in the 57-24 victory over the Buffs. The win vaulted Oklahoma State (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) back into the AP Top 25 as they prepare for the Iowa State Cyclones on Halloween in Ames, Iowa.

On Monday, Pro Football Focus (subscription required) revealed that the highest-graded running back in the country for Week 8 was Hawkins, who had an overall grade of 86.8. For the game he had a pass grade of 87.6, a pass blocking grade of 74.8 and a run grade of 82.6.

Almost as if he knew it was coming, Cowboys head coach Eric Morris talked on Saturday about why Hawkins is such a complete back.

Why Caleb Hawkins is Such a Complete Back

“There isn’t a weak part of his game.”



Eric Morris on RB Caleb Hawkins. #OKState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/Z0P08CZpaN — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 25, 2026

Morris was impressed by what Hawkins did on Saturday — not just the rushing and receiving, but the other little things that make him such a complete back and indispensable to this offense.

“The kid is such a gamer,” Morris said. “There is not one thing that is weak about his game. If you look at him as a ball carrier, if you look at his pass protection — by far he’s the best back I’ve ever had in pass protection and that’s one thing that really doesn’t get talked about. He picked up a couple of blitzes for some great passes down the field. He’s proven that he can be an asset as a receiver, too.”

With five games remaining this regular season, Hawkins is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. He’s rushed for 712 yards and two touchdowns and caught 25 passes for 272 yards and a score. He’s a far cry from the 29 combined touchdowns he scored as a freshman last season at North Texas. But it’s working for this offense.

Last one for the night. Caleb Hawkins talks about Drew Mestemaker, William Mason and patience with the run game. #OkState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/qQJO7mJJHK — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 25, 2026

He’s become a bigger part of the pass game in the last two contests. He caught seven passes against Houston for 125 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown reception. Hawkins said after the game that the coaching staff had given him a hint a few weeks ago that he would get more involved in the passing game. He’s on pace to bury the 32 receptions he had last season with the Mean Green.

Based on his PFF grades, he’s gotten better as the season has continued. His last two overall offensive grades have been 79.4 or better and none have been below 64.9. He should be in position to deliver another great game for the Cowboys on Saturday.

“He’s so unselfish and does all the little things the right way and that’s the coolest part about Caleb, in my opinion,” Morris said.