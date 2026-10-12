How Caleb Hawkins’ Connections Could Boost Oklahoma State Class of 2027

For Caleb Hawkins, transferring from North Texas to Oklahoma State last offseason was coming home.

The Shawnee, Okla., native went to North Texas because the Mean Green were his only meaningful offer. He impressed running backs coach Patrick Cobbs at a camp, who then got head coach Eric Morris interested in him.

After his impressive freshman season at UNT — where he broke the NCAA record for most touchdowns scored by a freshman — transferring to OSU put Hawkins close to his prep alma mater, Rock Creek High School.

He may help the Cowboys another way. Call it a family thing.

How Caleb Hawkins Can Help OSU’s Class of 2027

Per 247 Sports (subscription required) and other outlets, the Cowboys hosted recruits from the Class of 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030 for the UCF game on Saturday. Among the Class of 2027 players was an uncommitted athlete from Rock Creek High School named Tyson Hawkins.

Yep, Caleb’s younger brother.

Like his older brother, he's not getting a lot of attention on the recruiting trail. Check out his bio at Rivals (subscription required) and he doesn't have a star ranking. But Caleb Hawkins didn't have one either and look at him now. He leads Oklahoma State in rushing with 524 yards and two touchdowns, and he has the potential to be one of the best running backs in the country for the next few seasons.

Morris has repeatedly said that he doesn't pay attention to star ratings. He pays attention to the player. Caleb Hawkins may help his younger brother get in the door, but Tyson Hawkins has qualities that would certainly intrigue Morris and his staff.

Start with the fact that the 6-1, 160-pound Tyson Hawkins is listed as an athlete. He plays wide receiver, defensive back and returns kicks for Rock Creek. It’s the kind of skill set, especially offensively, that fits into Morris’ Air Raid scheme.

On his social feed he posted game film from his first three games and the numbers were impressive. By that point he had 12 receptions for 374 yards and two touchdowns, 20 rushes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, 478 all-purpose yards, 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

It’s the kind of versatility that Morris and his staff love. It’s one of the reasons they worked hard to lock down freshman running back KD Jones, who can play running back, wide receiver and return kicks. He hasn’t played much this season, but that versatility is key to his future.

It could be key to Caleb Hawkins’ future, too. A Cowboys offense with two Hawkins brothers in it would be a tantalizing prospect in 2027.