Why Each Big 12 Football Game Matters to Oklahoma State in Week 7

While the Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Houston Cougars in a key Big 12 contest the rest of the conference will be in action around the country.

From Cincinnati to Boulder, nearly the entire league is playing games. Plus, there’s a huge non-conference showdown that won’t impact the league race but could burnish the league’s reputation.

While the Cowboys tangle with the Cougars, here is every other game involving a Big 12 team and why it matters to the Cowboys.

Cincinnati at West Virginia

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game Info: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, TNT

Why it Matters to OSU: If the Cowboys continue to win games, then they're going to become embroiled in that strength of victory argument that some teams become part of during the College Football Playoff process.

The Cowboys don't play Cincinnati this season, but they have already beaten West Virginia. The Mountaineers have lost three straight games since their 3-0 start.

For Oklahoma State, a West Virginia victory would help their strength of victory down the line, especially given the struggles that Oregon and Tulsa have had of late.

Kansas at Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game Info: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, FS1

Why it Matters to OSU: If you're thinking about tiebreakers, this is a game to keep track of. Oklahoma State will play both Kansas and Kansas State later this season. If something comes down to three- and four-way tiebreakers and these three teams are involved, then how everyone does against everyone becomes a big deal. The Cowboys control their own destiny in that regard as they play both teams later this season. But beating the winner of this game becomes the higher priority if you’re gaming this out.

Kansas State has won 16 straight meetings with Kansas. OSU gets the Wildcats Nov. 7 and the Jayhawks Nov. 28.

Arizona State at No. 10 Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Info: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox

Why it Matters to OSU: Oklahoma State plays both teams, but only one is undefeated. Texas Tech enters the game with a spotless record, coming off a bye week and facing an Arizona State team that was the only Big 12 team to beat the Red Raiders a year ago. The Sun Devils are 1-1 in league play, and another loss would put them in dire straits for the league title game.

Let's assume Oklahoma State and Texas Tech keep winning. Their Nov. 14 showdown in Stillwater becomes the biggest game of the season in the conference. A win also continues to boost Texas Tech’s strength of victory, making a potential Oklahoma State win an even bigger win. Yeah, if you're a Cowboys fan, you hope Texas Tech wins this game.

TCU at Baylor

Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Info: 6 p.m. Saturday, FS1

Why it Matters to OSU: Oklahoma State doesn't play either team, so it doesn't matter who wins, right? Well, maybe not. But Baylor is undefeated early in the Big 12 slate, one of five teams without a conference loss. TCU is desperate right now. The Horned Frogs have lost two league games and with a third they’re toast when it comes to the league’s title game.

If you're Oklahoma State, the profile of the conference matters considering it’s contending. Baylor winning is better for Oklahoma State here because it likely vaults the Bears into the Top 25 and gives the conference another ranked team.

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU

BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Info: 6:30 p.m., ABC

Why it Matters to OSU: It's a non-conference game so BYU is still undefeated in Big 12 play no matter what. A BYU victory would help the conference's overall profile when it comes to CFP at-large bids — and not just for the Cougars. It can help, say, a 10-2 Oklahoma State if the league has a better reputation in the eyes of the committee. Wins like this one for BYU are the kinds of games that can do that. Cowboys fans will keep their eyes on it.

No. 11 Utah at Colorado

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Info: 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Why it Matters to OSU: Utah has emerged as a legit contender in the Big 12. The Utes are undefeated and should roll over the Buffaloes. If you're Oklahoma State that’s the result you want — and not just because the Cowboys get Colorado next weekend.

A Utah loss would hang over the Utes and the Big 12 like an albatross. It does a lot more to damage their resume than a win helps it. And sometimes you must win games like that because the impact could be felt by other Big 12 teams vying for an at-large berth.