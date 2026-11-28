The Oklahoma State Cowboys have one more home game to wrap up the regular season, which means they have one more home game to impress potential recruits.

The clock is ticking on players who are part of the class of 2027. The early signing period begins on Wednesday and Oklahoma State already has 22 players committed to the class. On Saturday against Kansas the Cowboys will host at least two recruits who fit a clear need and qualify as flip targets as signing day approaches.

The Cowboys’ Late Flip Targets

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State will host two defensive linemen on Saturday, per Rivals (subscription required). One is Amanaki Henoa, a 280-pound defensive lineman from Layton Christian Academy (Utah). The other is 205-pound edge rusher Omosefe Ayemere, wo plays at Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas.

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Rivals ranks both players as three-star recruits. Ayemere has been committed to Louisiana since June so joining the Cowboys would be another late flip for the program. Rivals doesn’t list Ayemere with an offer from OSU or a power conference school, which might give the Cowboys a leg up if he opts for a chance.

Oklahoma State only has one edge rusher on its commitment list —DJ Williams of Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, AL).

Neither Henoa nor Ayemere appear to be ready to help the Cowboys in 2027, but the goal this fall has been to bolster the defensive portion of the recruiting class for the 2028 season and beyond. The Cowboys have made a late push on defense this fall, including the commitment of more than a half-dozen players in November. The most recent commitment is Jalen Johnson, a cornerback from Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kan. He’s the top juco safety in the country.

The rest of the defensive linemen in the class include linemen Keilan Neal of Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, TN); Finn Walker of Conroe Oak Ridge (Conroe, TX) and Markius Woods of The Lawrenceville School (Lawrenceville, NJ).

At least one potential defensive commitment is holding his announcement until signing day. Memphis (Tenn.) Central High School defensive lineman Joshua Lane posted to social media last week that he’ll announce his destination at 1:30 p.m. central on Wednesday. The Cowboys are one of four finalists for the three-star player, along with Tennessee, Alabama and Memphis.

The early signing window ends on Friday. Most recruits will sign next week, though there is another window in February for recruits that opt to wait.