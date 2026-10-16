Oklahoma State Keeps Week 7 Road Uniforms Clean for Houston Showdown

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are known for mixing up their uniforms from week to week. For Houston, the Cowboys are keeping it clean.

The Cowboys (4-1, 2-0) are going with their more traditional road look for the showdown with the Cougars (5-1, 2-1). Last weekend against UCF, the Cowboys leaned into the stripe out theme at Boone Pickens Stadium and wore a uniform combination that reflected the striping of the stadium by fans in alternating orange and black sections.

Oklahoma State is seeking its fifth straight victory and its first five game-winning streak since 2023. Here is what they'll be wearing on Saturday.

Oklahoma State Week 7 Uniform Combination

Weekend threads



⚪️⚪️🟠 pic.twitter.com/R4Z3QVBAMr — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 15, 2026

Oklahoma State is going to wear their white helmets with the current OSU logo on both sides in orange with black outline. The helmets will feature a large orange stripe down the middle with a narrow black stripe on either side along with orange face masks.

Oklahoma State will also wear white jerseys with “Oklahoma State” on the front in orange type with black outline. The numbers on both the front and the back will be in orange with black outline.

The Cowboys are going to wear orange pants with the OSU logo on the right thigh in white type with a black outline. Oklahoma State’s players will wear Nikes with black and white coloring and a Nike swoosh in orange on the side.

For those players wearing gloves, they'll be in white, with the right glove featuring a logo of Pistol Pete and the left glove featuring a stripe down the middle similar to the helmet striping.

Houston will wear its red helmet, red jersey and white pants for the game.

Below are the other uniform combinations the Cowboys have worn so far this season.

Week 6: UCF

Game 5⃣ uni drop pic.twitter.com/hs8YB6t24Y — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 8, 2026

The Cowboys wore wear black jerseys with Oklahoma State and the number in white lettering with orange trim on the front and white numbers with orange trim on the back. The jersey featured a large white stripe on the sleeves with a narrow orange stripe on either side.

To fully embrace the stripeout them at BPS that afternoon, the Cowboys wore orange pants with the OSU logo in white lettering with black trim on the right thigh. The helmets were orange, with “Pokes” in script on the side.

Week 4: vs. West Virginia

Week 4️⃣ uni drop pic.twitter.com/S8hyln65lY — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 24, 2026

Oklahoma State wore black helmets with the modern OSU logo on the side in orange. The Cowboys also wore black pants and black shoes, with the orange OSU logo on the right thigh of the pants.

The Cowboys wore white jerseys with “Oklahoma State” and the numbers in black lettering and an orange outline. The sleeves featured a thick black stripe with narrow orange stripes on the top and bottom.

Week 3: vs. Murray State

Week 3️⃣ uni drop 🤠 pic.twitter.com/V8y7aVaZa0 — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 17, 2026

The Cowboys threw it back with the helmet, going back to their old school “OSU” logo in honor of their 1976 Tangerine Bowl team, which was celebrating its 50th anniversary. The orange helmet featured the logo in white. The Cowboys wore the same uniform combo they wore against Oregon.

Week 2: vs. Oregon

Uni drop pic.twitter.com/UxVNLbs9nc — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 11, 2026

For the Oregon game, which was also Oklahoma State’s first home game, the Cowboys wore their orange home jerseys with white letters and numbers with “Oklahoma State” on the front. The white helmets featured the “Pistol Pete” logo, and the white pants featured the modern OSU orange logo.

Week 1: vs. Tulsa

Iced out for the season opener 🧊 pic.twitter.com/mvoNaa9QQe — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 5, 2026

The Cowboys dropped their look for the season opener just before kickoff, going with an all-white look. The white helmet featured the modern OSU logo. The white jersey included orange lettering and numbering with “Oklahoma State” on the front.