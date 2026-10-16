Enemy Insider: Critical Questions Oklahoma State Football Fans Must Know Answered by a Houston Expert

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are hoping to extend their undefeated start to Big 12 action against the Houston Cougars on Saturday.

The No. 18 Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12) will be at the Cougars (5-1, 2-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on Fox. For OSU, a win gives them a five-game winning streak for the first time since 2023, when they reached the Big 12 Championship game. Houston needs the win to avoid a second Big 12 loss, which would put their hopes of reaching the title game on the ropes.

It is also OSU’s first game as a Top 25 team against another Top 25 teams since 2024. The game puts the Cowboys on a national stage at a time when they are ascendant.

Can Houston spoil that? Absolutely.

Houston On SI publisher Matt Galatzan was kind enough to carve out a few minutes of his week to answer a handful of questions ahead of the game.

Conner Weigman

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the quarterback play in the Big 12, Conner Weigman isn't getting enough chatter. What has he improved at from 2025 to 2026 and how will that make a difference on Saturday?

Galatzan: I think his command of the offense and his efficiency are both off of the charts right now. Weigman is completing over 66 percent of his passes and has just one interception. Many people are calling for Mestemaker to be the top QB in the NFL Draft class this year and for good reason, but Weigman is out-performing him in terms of touchdowns and taking care of the football. He is really comfortable in the offense right now and it shows.

The Running Game

Houston Cougars running back Re'shaun Sanford II. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Makhi Hughes, as least to the surprise of some, isn't the leading rusher. How did the tandem emerge between him and Re'Shaun Sanford II this season?

Galatzan: Re’Shaun Sanford has always been a talented player. He has just faced an unfortunate bad luck streak of injuries with multiple ACL tears. When has been available and on the field, he has been fantastic. He is just back to himself now.

The Transformative Tight End

Houston Cougars tight end Patrick Overmyer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Explain why tight end Patrick Overmyer is such a great addition to this Houston offense and how he can be slowed down?

Galatzan: Overmyer does a lot for the offense. He stretches the field vertically, he is a red zone threat and he works well in the middle of the field. He is exactly the best friend that Weigman needs, like Tanner Koziol was last season. It’s hard to slow him down due to the matchup advantages he provides. You need linebackers and safeties who are good in pass coverage and can go head-to-head with a 6-foot-5, 245-pound guy that isn’t afraid of contact.

Houston’s D Without De'Marion Thomas

Houston Cougars defensive lineman De’Marion Thomas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most notable Houston injury is to defensive lineman De'Marion Thomas. How does that impact how the Cougars can stop the run? Or does it?

Galatzan: Obviously any injury is going to play a role in the performance of a unit. That said, I think the Houston run defense remains solid. It has been one of the best in the conference thus far. Oklahoma State obviously presents its challenges though, so it will be heck of a matchup there.

The Secondary vs. Drew Mestemaker

Houston Cougars cornerback Jalen Mayo and defensive end Latreveon McCutchin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This may be the best secondary the Cowboys and quarterback Drew Mestemaker have faced this year. What makes this unit so good?

Galatzan: Well, to be honest the Houston secondary is anything other than elite. They rank 117th in the country in pass defense, and that includes the outlier against Southern in which they allowed just 127 yards through the air. Every QB they have faced outside of that has pretty much done what they have wanted to do through the air for the most part. Mestemaker should have a field day, I would imagine.