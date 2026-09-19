Why Eric Morris Isn’t Worried About Who Oklahoma State Plays and When

There was a definite flow to Oklahoma State’s non-conference football schedule this year, one that was different from other Big 12 teams.

Instead of starting with an FCS opponent the Cowboys opted to play Tulsa, a Group of 6 team, on the road and lost. They followed that with last week’s stunning win over Oregon out of the Big Ten Conference.

Saturday’s game with Murray State, an FCS program, will be the first time the two teams have met. The Racers (1-2) haven’t beaten an FBS team since 1984.

Some Big 12 teams started with what many saw as their “easiest” opponent in Week 1. Others didn’t. The Cowboys started the season with two teams they lost to last year and went 1-1. They also reversed the order from a year ago. Tulsa was after last year’s showdown with Oregon in Week 2.

Head coach Eric Morris was asked about his philosophy for scheduling non-conference games on Tuesday and as it turns out he really doesn't have one.

Why the Order Doesn’t Matter to Eric Morris

Oklahoma State runs on to the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris inherited a non-conference schedule that is contracted out for several years. There is potential for the order of those games to change — especially now that Week Zero is Week 1 starting in 2027. That would allow the Cowboys to play their opener the weekend before Labor Day and get an extra bye week.

Morris said that the OSU staff asked for his opinion about the order of those games but also said “I don’t think it really matters.”

“If I don’t have the team ready to play, then we’re going to be in trouble, so I don’t put a lot of thought into when I want to play them,” he said.

The Cowboys don't have much control over their nine-game Big 12 slate, but they do have control over their three non-conference games. The Big 12 requires all teams to play at least one power conference opponent. Per FBSchedules.com, the Cowboys have a game scheduled with Arkansas in 2027, along with a home-and-home with Michigan State in 2028 and 2029. OSU also has home-and-home games with Arkansas in 2032 and 2033, along with Nebraska in 2034 and 2035.

Oklahoma State is also scheduled to play Tulsa each year through 2031. Per FBSchedules.com, the Cowboys have home games set with FCS opponents Western Illinois in 2027, Southeastern Louisiana in 2028 and Lindenwood in 2029.

For now, next year’s schedule looks like Western Illinois on Sept. 4, at Arkansas on Sept. 11 and home against Tulsa on Sept. 18. Perhaps the order could change? It’s unlikely Morris will care — and there’s another good reason why. There is far less consistency in programs from year to year.

“I just don't think you know now with the transfer portal from year to year — what these teams are going to be like?” Morris said. “In the you could schedule far out and be able to set it up kind of how you want it. That's just not the case anymore. Every year's so much different.”