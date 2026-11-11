Oklahoma State’s Push to Flip Four-Star Sooners Commit May Yield Nothing

Up until early signing day next month, every prep football player that has committed to a school is still up for grabs.

That includes four-star wide receiver Greydon Howell, a Broken Bow (Okla.) product who is a top commit for the University of Oklahoma. With the Sooners firing their offensive coordinator last week and elevating tight ends coach Jason Witten to play-caller, there was though that there might be some room to maneuver to get him to flip.

At least that’s what Oklahoma State thought. Sooner Scoop (subscription required), part of the On3 network, reported that the Cowboys were going hard after Howell to try and flip the receiver to the Cowboys.

Howell admitted as much in an interview, but it may not get anywhere.

OSU’s Greydon Howell Pursuit

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Howell told Sooner Scoop that the Cowboys’ offensive staff had been coming at him “hard” lately, likely emboldened by the team’s success on the field. The Cowboys (6-3, 4-2) are putting up huge numbers offensively, the type of numbers that tend to be enticing to players like Howell. Per Howell, head coach Eric Morris has been “front and center” in the pursuit.

It’s also possible he’s heard good things from a Broken Arrow teammate that has already committed to OSU — safety Bryson Brown. He committed in May and has been steadfast in his commitment to the Cowboys since then.

Turns out, Howell is going to remain steadfast to the Sooners. He said that he and the Cowboys were talking about an official visit this weekend to Stillwater as they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. But that visit is now off. He also said he wasn’t expecting to make an official visit anywhere else.

He didn’t say his recruitment was closed. But it sure sounds that way.

Landing Howell would have given the Cowboys a third wide receiver for the Class of 2027. The current commits are Cooper Hooker of Pryor, Okla., and Ake O’Neal of Argyle, Texas. The Cowboys also have a commitment from a tight end, Talan Scott, who plays for American Leadership Academy in Queen City, Okla.

Four of Oklahoma State’s five commitments during footballs season have been on the defensive side of the ball and nearly all of them have been flips. They include defensive lineman Keilan Neal of Nashville, Tenn.; cornerback J’Lynn Kellow of Willis, Texas; linebacker Bryson Brown of Stillwater, Okla.; and defensive end DJ Williams of Pinson, Ala.