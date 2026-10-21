Why Oklahoma State’s Eric Morris Called Colorado Nation’s ‘Best Two-Win Team’

The Colorado Buffaloes started the season 2-0, including an opening weekend win over Georgia Tech. But since then, the sledding has been tough.

Buffs head coach Deion Sanders and his team come to Stillwater on Saturday with a 2-4 record and are winless in Big 12 play. On paper, that should put the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2, 2-1) at an advantage.

While the Cowboys did lose last week to Houston, they were on a four-game winning streak before that.

Head coach Eric Morris doesn't believe that Colorado will be a pushover. In fact, he offered effusive praise for what he saw on tape and even said that he thought Colorado might be the best two win team in the country.

Eric Morris on “Two-Win Colorado”

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morris has watched tape and knows the Buffaloes’ record. But he doesn’t see a two-win team that plays like a two-win team.

“They might be the best two win team in the nation,” Morris said. “You look at their stats defensively — I added it up because I was watching these games and how well they played against Texas Tech on defense, how well they played against Utah on defense. So, the teams that they've lost to I think their combined record is 21-3 right now.”

Morris definitely did the math. Colorado has lost its last four games to Northwestern (5-1), Baylor (4-2), Texas Tech (6-0) and Utah (6-0) and the combined record is 21-3.

The defense he’s talking about is ranked No. 71 in the country in total defense (357.2 yards per game), No. 53 in rushing defense (130.3 ypg) and No. 94 in passing defense (226.8 ypg). CU is also ranked No. 89 in scoring defense, allowing 25.7 points per game.

The numbers are middle of the road. But the performances aren’t. The losses to Baylor and Utah were by a combined 13 points. Colorado forced Texas Tech to settle for three field goals and the Red Raiders scored a defensive touchdown. So the Buffs’ defense only allowed two touchdowns.

That’s what Morris sees on film — a team that is “one play away.”

“The one thing that strikes me like this team's really old right now, Colorado,” Morris said. “The roster is old. They’ve got a lot of veteran players. They come from different places, but similar to us, they’ve played a lot of football. I think that shows up.”

That’s why Morris is wary of the Buffs going into Saturday’s matchup, a homecoming showdown under the lights in Stillwater.