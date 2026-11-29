The Oklahoma State Cowboys have put on a show the last two weeks.

In Arizona last week the Cowboys and the Arizona State Sun Devils went to overtime before Oklahoma State beat Arizona State in a game clinched by a Quinton Hammonds interception.

This week the Cowboys (8-4, 6-3 in Big 12) went to double overtime with Kansas before winning, 49-47, as the Oklahoma State defense stopped Kansas on a 2-point conversion. The victory completed a seven-win turnaround for the Cowboys after last season.

The players get a week off before they find out their bowl assignment next Sunday. Head coach Eric Morris plans to use that time to wrap up his recruiting class and get a head start on 2027.

Here is how each position group grades out after Saturday’s game.

INSANE performance by Mestemaker in a 2OT thriller🤯

👀 393 Yards

👀 5 TDs

Big 12 Player Highlights pres. by @veluxusa ⏩ pic.twitter.com/0OsTHRCkvb — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 29, 2026

Quarterback: A

If this was Drew Mestemaker’s final home game, he put on a show. He wasn't as efficient as usual, as he only completed 23-of-44 passes. But he threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns, while he scored a rushing touchdown in overtime. He took just one sack and kept the Cowboys moving the entire night.

You couldn't have asked for much more from the redshirt sophomore, who now must decide whether he wants to go to the NFL — where he's a likely first round pick — or roll the dice and return to Stillwater in the hopes of leading the Cowboys to a Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker on whether he will play in the bowl game as he tries to make a decision about the NFL. #OKState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/19jnh3k73M — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) November 29, 2026

Running Back: B+

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris talked about losing Caleb Hawkins during the game, and the job that William Mason did as his replacement in the second half and overtime. #OkState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/OrDDu9rQ3y — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) November 29, 2026

It was another grind-it-out night for the run game, as teams have figured out how to play Caleb Hawkins capably. And yet, the sophomore rushed for 69 yards and 10 carries with a touchdown and caught four passes for 89 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass to start the game.

When Hawkins went down, the Cowboys put in William Mason, who gained 72 yards on 14 carries and had a huge reception in overtime to help Oklahoma State win.

The good news for Cowboys fans is that Hawkins can't declare for the NFL Draft and should be back next year. Morris has eligibility as well. The running back room is one of the few rooms in the team that boasts immense stability going into 2027, barring any players opting to leave through the portal.

Wide Receiver: A

Wyatt Young with the nasty STIFF ARM en route to a 52 YD catch & run TD💪



Bright Spot of the Game pres. by @VELUXAmerica⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7SEqiGVtb9 — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 29, 2026

The Cowboys only had one drop among its receivers on Saturday, indicating that Mestemaker wasn't as accurate (as noted) and that Kansas’ cornerbacks and safeties did a great job in coverage. When Hawkins left the game, the Cowboys turned to Wyatt Young in the short passing game, and he had a huge night with seven receptions for 129 yards.

Chris Barnes had his best game since the beginning of the season as he caught four passes for 78 yards including a touchdown, which was in the first overtime. Justin Bowick passed 1,000 receiving yards but only caught three passes for 39 yards as Kansas paid attention to him all night. Terence Lewis caught three passes for 21 yards with a touchdown.

The receivers did a great job making themselves open even as Kansas played tight coverage.

Tight End: B

Caught off of the tipped ball 😱



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/KZuW4oH73R — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 29, 2026

Oscar Hammond finished the game with one catch for 29 yards, but it was a significant one and it helped position the Cowboys to win the game. Otherwise, he and Morgan McPhaul worked in the blocking game as the Cowboys were short-handed at tight end as Carson Kolb missed another game due to injury.

Hammond has given the Cowboys a boost down the stretch and Mestemaker said after the game he was thrilled to get Hammond involved in the passing game down the stretch.

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Offensive Line: B-

The Cowboys offense racked up 557 yards, including 393 through the year and 164 on the ground. Their run blocking was rock solid, and their pass blocking was above average as a strong Jayhawks defensive line was only able to sack Mestemaker one time, though they did get consistent pressure.

But there was one significant problem that downgrades the overall grade and that was penalties. The Cowboys had way too many upfront and it surprised Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris, who said the offensive line typically plays clean football. Those penalties, especially a couple of false start penalties on one drive, derailed opportunities for the Cowboys to win this game in regulation as opposed to double overtime.

Defensive Line: C

‼️ POKES WIN IN 2OT ‼️



Cowboys swarm Kansas’ 2-pt Conversion Attempt 😤 pic.twitter.com/EfnexOcAzL — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 29, 2026

It was a weird game up front for the Cowboys. On the one hand, they lost contain on multiple occasions against the run game and allowed 360 rushing yards. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall (98 yards) and running back Yasin Willis (216 yards) were dominant at times and just brushed the front four aside, with the help of their offensive line.

Then, the Cowboys pass rush would put immense pressure on Marshall and put him in bad situations. On one series defensive end James Williams could have had three sacks in a row. He ended up with one and forced a punt. They also help put an end the game on the two-point conversion in double-overtime.

There are deficiencies on the defensive side of the ball. Everyone knows it. This game was a great example of the duality of it up front, as the line committed huge gaffes and made huge plays in equal measure.

Linebacker: B

‼️THE COWBOYS WIN IN 2OT ‼️

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Highlights 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/BBUbW0kucW — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 29, 2026

The Cowboys defense gave up 556 yards in total offense as Kansa possessed the ball for 40 minutes. No position group will get an A. But on sheer production the linebacker group was incredible on Saturday.

Isaiah Chisom had 16 tackles and one-half sack while Ethan Wesloski had 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He also hurried the quarterback once. It was a workhorse game for both as the only other linebacker of note that played was Taurean Davis, who had four tackles.

Both Chisom and Wesloski had key moments and the latter was playing through some pain late. But that's what seniors do on senior day. For Wesloski, it was his final home game as he runs out of eligibility. Chisom is set to be the returning starter in 2027. Both played like there was no tomorrow.

Secondary: B-

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Markeith Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas wanted to run the football as much as possible and the Jayhawks ran the ball 60 times. The safeties had to step up and they did. Markeith Williams had his best game as a Cowboy as he finished with 14 tackles and a pass breakup. He also forced a key fumble in the second quarter on a deep pass that led to a Cowboys field goal. Quinton Hammonds had 13 tackles, one-half sack and 1.5 tackles for loss as he played in the box consistently.

Cornerback LaDainian Fields had four tackles, including two solos and a pass breakup. The unit did give up some big plays down the field, especially early in the game But when it became clear Kansas wanted to lengthen the contest with the run game the opportunities to make plays down the field grew fewer for Marshall and the Jayhawks offense. When those opportunities arose, the secondary did a good job of limiting damage.

Like the defensive line, this is another unit that will likely undergo a significant makeover in the offseason.

Special Teams: B

Sam Keltner went 2-of-3 on field goals, as he missed a 50-yarder. Punter Lachie Pozzobon had a 40-yard average on five punts. Chris Barnes returned a kickoff 29 yards and Bobby Deal Jr. returned one punt. The coverage units did their job effectively.

Coaching: B-

“If you haven’t been entertained by us the last couple of weeks…”



Eric Morris after a wild Oklahoma State win over Kansas. #OkState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/F30Em1eJEV — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) November 29, 2026

I thought the way that Morris made minor adjustments to the offense to accommodate Mason after Hawkins left the game was smart. I also liked how they deployed Young in short passing situations to augment the screen game that Hawkins made means so much to this team.

The defense? Well, it was gashed for a good portion of the evening. Morris mentioned after the game that he and defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity would sit down and dissect everything this week. I don't think that means Morris is contemplating a change at defensive coordinator. I do think it means both coaches realize the issues are not just personnel. Scheme must adjust if this unit is to take a significant jump in 2027.