Odds to Win the NFC in 2026 Season (Rams Set as Heavy Favorites to Represent NFC in Super Bowl 61)
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The NFC has won two straight Super Bowls heading into the 2026 season. The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and then the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl 60 against the New England Patriots.
The conference is looking to have another strong season as it is home to the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 61, the Los Angeles Rams. Let's dive into the full list of odds for each team to represent the NFC in this season's Super Bowl now that we're quickly approaching the opening kickoff of the 2026 campaign.
2026 NFC Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Rams +295
- Seahawks +600
- Eagles +820
- Packers +900
- Lions +930
- 49ers +960
- Bears +1250
- Cowboys +1300
- Buccaneers +2200
- Vikings +2400
- Commanders +3000
- Giants +3500
- Saints +3700
- Panthers +3800
- Falcons +5500
- Cardinals +20000
The Rams are set as the heavy favorites to win this conference, with their odds set at +295, which is an implied probability of 25.32%. With that being said, this conference is largely wide open. Unlike the AFC, there's only one team that truly has no chance of winning, and it's the Arizona Cardinals.
Even the Falcons, who have the second-longest odds, still have an implied probability of 1.79% of winning the conference.
If we're being realistic, the conference likely belongs to one of the top eight teams on the odds list: the Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Packers, Lions, 49ers, Bears, and Cowboys. It's a bit surprising to see the defending champions a step below the Rams, despite beating Los Angeles for both the NFC West and the NFC Championship last season.
One interesting thing to note is that because the Lions finished last in the NFC North in 2025 with a 9-8 record, they now have the easiest schedule in the entire NFL based on their opponent's projected win totals.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys have the fifth-most difficult schedule in the NFL, and the Rams have the sixth-most difficult schedule.
Strap in, because the NFC is going to be a roller coaster in 2026.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets