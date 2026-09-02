Odds to Win the NFC in 2026 Season (Rams Set as Heavy Favorites to Represent NFC in Super Bowl 61)

The NFC has won two straight Super Bowls heading into the 2026 season. The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and then the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl 60 against the New England Patriots.

The conference is looking to have another strong season as it is home to the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 61, the Los Angeles Rams. Let's dive into the full list of odds for each team to represent the NFC in this season's Super Bowl now that we're quickly approaching the opening kickoff of the 2026 campaign.

2026 NFC Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rams +295

Seahawks +600

Eagles +820

Packers +900

Lions +930

49ers +960

Bears +1250

Cowboys +1300

Buccaneers +2200

Vikings +2400

Commanders +3000

Giants +3500

Saints +3700

Panthers +3800

Falcons +5500

Cardinals +20000

The Rams are set as the heavy favorites to win this conference, with their odds set at +295, which is an implied probability of 25.32%. With that being said, this conference is largely wide open. Unlike the AFC, there's only one team that truly has no chance of winning, and it's the Arizona Cardinals.

Even the Falcons, who have the second-longest odds, still have an implied probability of 1.79% of winning the conference.

If we're being realistic, the conference likely belongs to one of the top eight teams on the odds list: the Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Packers, Lions, 49ers, Bears, and Cowboys. It's a bit surprising to see the defending champions a step below the Rams, despite beating Los Angeles for both the NFC West and the NFC Championship last season.

One interesting thing to note is that because the Lions finished last in the NFC North in 2025 with a 9-8 record, they now have the easiest schedule in the entire NFL based on their opponent's projected win totals.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have the fifth-most difficult schedule in the NFL, and the Rams have the sixth-most difficult schedule.

Strap in, because the NFC is going to be a roller coaster in 2026.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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