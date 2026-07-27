Drew Mestemaker ‘Sees No Reason’ Oklahoma State Can’t Have Huge 2026

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are hoping this season marks a turnaround. To be fair it won’t take much.

Last year the Cowboys were 1-11 under long-time head coach Mike Gundy, who only lasted three games before he was dismissed. Doug Meachem was the interim coach but didn’t win a game. Oklahoma State hired Eric Morris away from North Texas, where he had just led the Mean Green to an 11-2 record and an American Conference title game berth.

Many of the players that made that team successful followed Morris to Stillwater most notably quarterback Drew Mestemaker. He’s the passer that makes the entire offense go. He’s already drawing NFL Draft buzz and he’s eligible to leave after the season.

During an interview with Yahoo Sports on Monday, Mestemaker talked about what the Cowboys hope to do this season and what he believes will make the difference.

Drew Mestemaker on the 2026 Season

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question to Mestemaker was simple: “Why will Oklahoma State be the best football program in Oklahoma this season?”

In FBS, that’s three teams — Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa. Mestemaker didn’t need much time to answer.

“Yeah, I mean I see no reason why we can't win every game on our schedule,” he said. “I think we have an explosive offense, and we’ve got a defense that flies around and makes plays. If you look at coach [Skyler Cassity’s] defense last year [at North Texas] they had some of the most turnovers in the country, which then gives the ball back to an explosive offense. So I think we play an exciting brand of football and a brand of football that will win some games.”

Mestemaker was talking about Cassity’s defense at North Texas a season ago. That unit was tied for fifth in the country for more turnovers gained with 28, including 15 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries. That helped the Mean Green finish the season with a turnover margin of plus-9, which was tied for No. 16 in the country.

He’s the triggerman for that explosive offense, one that was ranked No. 1 in scoring offense last season. The Mean Green averaged 45.1 points per game, higher than national champion Indiana. Mestemaker — who walked on at UNT in 2024 and won the starting job in 2025 — was the most prolific passer in the country.

He was the NCAA FBS statistical champion in passing yards (4,379), passing yards per game (312.8), total offense (4,468) and yards per pass attempt (9.46). He was also second in the country with 32 touchdown passes.

If he duplicates those numbers at Oklahoma State, then the Cowboys may just make good on his words.