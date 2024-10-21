Former Oklahoma State Superstars Named Homecoming Grand Marshals
Two of Oklahoma State’s greatest players will be back in Stillwater for homecoming.
On Monday, the OSU Alumni Association announced that former Cowboys Brandon Weeden and Justin Blackmon will be this year’s homecoming grand marshals. As grand marshals, the duo will participate in homecoming events throughout the weekend, including the Cowboys’ game against Arizona State, which is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 2.
“There were few things more thrilling to watch in Boone Pickens Stadium than a ‘Weeden-to-Blackmon’ connection,” said Dr. Ann Caine, OSU Alumni Association president. “We’re thrilled to have Brandon and Justin return for America’s Greatest Homecoming as two of our all-time greats celebrating OSU’s greatest tradition.”
While in Stillwater, Weeden and Blackmon formed one of the most dynamic duos in OSU history. In their two seasons starring together, the Cowboys were among the best in the country, narrowly missing out on a shot at the national championship in their 12-1 campaign in 2011.
Blackmon won back-to-back Biletnikoff awards in 2010 and 2011. His 2010 season was his most impressive, finishing second in the country with 1,782 receiving yards and leading the nation with 20 touchdown catches. He finished his OSU career with 238 total yards and three touchdowns against No. 4 Stanford in a Fiesta Bowl win.
Meanwhile, Weeden had back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons at quarterback for the Cowboys. His 2011 campaign featured a Big 12-leading 4,727 yards and 37 touchdowns. He had 16 300-yard passing games throughout his final two years in Stillwater, as he led one of the most explosive offenses in college football history.
After raising OSU to a national contender, the duo entered the NFL Draft, with Blackmon taken with the fifth pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Weeden taken by the Cleveland Browns with the 22nd pick. That 2012 NFL Draft was also the last time an OSU duo was selected in the first round.
“Stillwater is a place that always felt like home. I love the environment and the atmosphere, the people are fantastic,” Weeden said. “We have the greatest Homecoming in the country, and I’m excited to be a part of something very special.”
READ MORE: Should Oklahoma State Follow Path of In-State Rival?
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.