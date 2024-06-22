Former Oklahoma State Star Morgan Hoffmann Makes Return to Professional Golf
Earlier this week, former Oklahoma State standout Morgan Hoffmann made his return to the Sooner State.
After dealing with muscular dystrophy for the past several years, Hoffmann is on the course once again, competing in the Compliance Solutions Championship at the Jimmy Austin Golf Club in Norman, OK.
The event is part of the Korn Ferry Tour, a professional tour sanctioned by the Professional Golf Association comprised of golfers who have not reached the PGA Tour or who have not performed well enough to remain on the PGA Tour.
After being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in 2017, Hoffmann said he felt frustrated, especially when doctors told him there was nothing they could do to fix his ailment. Instead of accepting the bad news, however, the Ringwood, NJ, product sought alternative opinions.
According to an interview with Holden Krusemark of KFOR, Hoffmann traveled to Costa Rica to try plant medicine.
"I think anyone in this position would've done the same, especially as an athlete," Hoffmann told Krusemark. "I mean, I'm not back where I want to be yet. I want to be on the PGA Tour and to be on the caliber of a player that I once was, and I'm still in the middle of it. It's the beginning of a long journey."
With Saturday and Sunday still left to play in the Compliance Solutions Championship, Hoffmann sits tied for 38th place at six under par.
Hoffman played golf at Oklahoma State from 2008-2011, earning GCAA Second Team All-American honors as a sophomore and GCAA First Team All-American honors as a true freshman.
