Former PGA Tour Pro Breaks Down the Shift From Playing to Building a Media Empire
Golf is one of the most make-or-break sports on the planet to play professionally. Many golfers lose money trying to make it big, and many have to decide when it’s time to stop.
Dave Schultz played professionally for many years on the Nationwide Tour and had a few starts on the PGA Tour. He told Dan and the crew about his struggles on tour and when he knew it was time to call it a career.
When asked about when he knew it was time to “hang it up,” Schultz told an amazing story about a horrible round on the Hooters Tour.
After losing his tour card, Schultz went to North Carolina to play on the Hooters Tour. After an abysmal 10 on the 1st hole that included six tee shots, he finished with an 88. Schultz admitted this was the worst round in his professional golf career.
After the round, he went to the scoring table trying to keep spirits high, when he found out about a rule that would end his tournament. The officials told him of a rule on the Hooters Tour that if you shoot worse than 87 in the first round, you are automatically cut.
Schultz refers to this moment as when he knew it was time to transition, but now he has a new passion.
After his father’s death in 2018, Schultz made it his mission to bring back the Hole in One Show, where amateur golfers compete for charities on TV.
Starting in North Dakota, the Hole in One Show now has a Desert Series airing in early January through March 2026. Schultz has raised over $100,000 for charity while doing the show.
To watch the full interview with Dave Schultz, tune into this special edition of the Dan Evans Show.