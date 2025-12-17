Tiger Woods’s Top 50 Defining Moments Ranked

SI

From his greatest triumphs to off-course setbacks, SI Golf counts down Tiger Woods’s defining moments for his 50th birthday on Dec. 30.

John Schwarb, Bob Harig, Jeff Ritter, Max Schreiber

On Dec. 30, Tiger Woods turns 50 years old. To honor the moment, and Woods's life and career, SI Golf will look back at all of it and rank his top 50 defining moments—including incredible triumphs and big business deals, on-course defeats, injuries and, yes, even the scandals.

Here is the list so far, with more to come as Tiger's birthday approaches.

Nos. 50-41: Thrilling wins and post-scandal triumphs

Tiger Woods signs autographs at the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Tiger Woods made a triumphant return at the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational. / Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated

50. Co-founds TGL, plays for his own Jupiter Links team
49. First U.S. Amateur win in 1994
48. Beats Phil Mickelson by one in thrilling Sunday duel at Doral
47. Named by commissioner Jay Monahan to PGA Tour Policy Board
46. Wins 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational for first Tour title since scandal
45. A terrible pairing with Mickelson at the 2004 Ryder Cup
44. Misses Masters in 2014 for first time as a pro
43. Returns 14 months after car crash and makes cut at the Masters
42. Returns from scandal at the 2010 Masters and ties for 4th
41. Wins 2019 Zozo Championship for PGA Tour record-tying 82nd title

Nos. 40-31: From the Mike Douglas Show to the Hall of Fame

Tiger Woods meets with media at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open.
Tiger Woods was the focus of the golf media world at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open. / J.D. Cuban/Getty Images

40. Appears on the Mike Douglas Show at age 2
39. Epic bunker shot at the 2000 Bell Canadian Open
38. Wins third straight U.S. Junior in 1993
37. Walk-off birdie at 2009 Arnold Palmer for first title since knee surgery
36. Misses all eight major championships in 2016-17
35. Spinal fusion surgery in 2017 leads to comeback
34. Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame
33. Makes an ace in his first pro tournament
32. Bounces ball on his wedge in Nike commercial
31. Destroys Stephen Ames at 2006 Match Play

Nos. 30-21

Coming Tuesday, Dec. 23

Nos. 20-11

Coming Monday, Dec. 29

Tiger Woods's Top 10 Defining Moments

Coming Tuesday, Dec. 30

