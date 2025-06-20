2025 Miss Oklahoma Tessa Dorrell is Paving the Way for Sports Journalists
Oklahoma State alumna Tessa Dorrell quickly became a household name. The recent Oklahoma State graduate and former sideline sports journalist was on the brink of her first day with Fox 25 News, but they were going to have to wait just a bit. Dorrell was crowned the 2025 Miss Oklahoma, where she will spend the next year sharing her platform around the state.
Dorrell's Miss Oklahoma victory was not only a win for the proud Oklahoma State fans across the state, but it was a major victory for sports journalists around the country. Sometimes, the sideline reporter is forgotten on those crisp gamedays and Miss Oklahoma 2025 chalked up a win for the journalist. OK State on SI recently caught up with Tessa Dorrell to talk about her days on the sidelines and her time at Oklahoma State.
It is not often that the world of Miss Oklahoma and sports cross paths. What aspects of your sports journalism career carried over into the pageant world?
"I have learned to be more flexible as a sports journalist. Scores, storylines and even people change, and you have to be prepared as a journalist to pivot so you can tell the stories the world needs to hear. In pageants, you can't plan anything too far in advance. There may be little things that come up as a title holder, and you have to make the best of every moment."
You are a graduate of Oklahoma State University. How did your time at Oklahoma State help guide you down the path you are on today?
"Coming from a small town, OSU showed me everything. I learned that no matter how big the world may seem, you can create a family wherever you go. Even though OSU is a large school, I found a family there. I learned that connections can be made with people no matter where I go, and they are almost always long-lasting."
You have been a sideline reporter and have now moved on to a major news station. Can you describe what it was like being a female sideline reporter in a predominantly male field?
"I grew up as a coach's kid, so a male-dominated field was never too scary. The most difficult part was learning to have faith in myself. I had to develop my own confidence and understand that I have done the work to land where I am now. That goes beyond working in sports; that rule applies in pageants, too. It took me a while to learn this concept, and I am so glad to get to teach this to young girls across the state."
Everyone has a favorite Oklahoma State sports moment. What is your favorite sports moment from your days on the Oklahoma State campus?
"Winning the final Bedlam matchup at home! I remember feeling so deeply connected to my school when we won. It was fun to see how close the campus grew when our team beat OU, and of course, sealed the deal as forever Bedlam champions."
If you could give one bit of advice for an aspiring young journalist what would that be?
"Your differences are your strength and offer comfort to those who don't see themselves in the sports industry. I used to always be nervous that I wasn't good enough to work in sports. I used to worry about whether I was smart enough to make it in the industry.
"However, I learned that I don't have to be exactly like each major sports broadcaster to be successful, and I certainly don't have to be ashamed of how I got to where I am. I hope that by being different and by showing how hard I have worked, I am able to show every girl out there that there is a need to be bold. Your differences are the catalyst for change in the sports industry."