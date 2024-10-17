BYU Could Be Crowned Big 12 Champs with Down OSU Season
Oklahoma State had positioned itself to take the Big 12 reigns this season.
Despite not having won the conference title since 2011, the Cowboys had been in the mix year in and out. With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC, only Kansas State, Baylor and TCU have won the Big 12 championship since, all programs Oklahoma State is on par with.
And even with the additions of Big 12 newbies in Utah, BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and more, the Pokes were looked at to be in the mix yet again.
Unfortunately for head coach Mike Gundy and the plethora of experienced returnees, they simply haven’t been.
The team has now suffered three-straight conference losses. And fresh off their bye week, are staring down the barrel of their most talented opponent yet: No. 13 BYU.
The Cougars have essentially amassed the resume many thought Oklahoma State might. They currently own a sparkling 6-0 record, with ranked wins over SMU and Kansas State.
Despite still not being the title favorites across plenty of betting sites, BYU could very well cruise the rest of the season and put the league on notice.
No. 9 Iowa State and No. 17 Kansas State are largely still projected as the top teams in the league, but with the Cougars already having dismantled their interconfertnce big cats, they could just be the most talented team in the league.
Oklahoma State stands in their way this Friday. And Gundy has done some of his best work with his back up against the wall. But for now, it seems the Cowboys are headed a very movable object headed towards an unstoppable force.
