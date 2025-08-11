Can Oklahoma State Football Bounce Back in Upcoming Season?
Mike Gundy is far-and-away the winningest coach in Oklahoma State history, having poured on 169 total wins with the program over the last two decades.
Since his debut as OSU’s head coach in 2005, he’s led the Pokes to eight 10-win seasons, knocking off numerous top-10 teams and even earning a Big 12 championship in 2011.
Despite his success with the program, 2024 offered one of his more forgettable seasons. The Cowboys went just 3-9, good for the worst record in the Gundy era, edging out his very first season with the school 20 years ago when they saw just four wins.
The 2024 Cowboys, largely highlighted by ever-rotating quarterbacks, started off strong with wins against South Dakota State, Arkansas and Tulsa, but was hit with nine-straight losses to end the season.
Now, there’s little expectation across college football for OSU to return to glory in just a year’s time — as showcased by their exclusion from the AP Top 25.
Even still, Gundy and co. have made a habit of shining with their backs against the wall.
“Bounce-back” may be a bit dramatic given the team’s new starting point in the new-look Big 12, but the Cowboys could still be primed for a much better season.
Offensively, they’ve lost both ground and air weapons, but still have plenty to fall back on. And in the least, the team should have more clear direction than they did last season.
It’s not yet known whether Zane Flores or Hauss Hejny will command the Pokes’ offense, but it’s doubtful Gundy will draw the QB battle out as he did in 2023.
The team’s opener against UT Martin could be a great way to glean information, but decisions will need to be made before a bout against No. 7 Oregon the following week. Doing so should allow Gundy to maximize his offense to his personnel.
Defensively, it’s only up from last year’s Cowboys. Their run defense was the worst of the Gundy era, and that’s no compliment to the pass defense. But with notable transfers beefing up the line, as well as some experience at the third level, they should be in a much better place defensively next year.
Plenty will need to fall the Cowboys' way to improve next season, but one could certainly trust Gundy's all-time resume with the program.
Oklahoma State opens up their 2025 season with a bout against UT Martin at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.