Colin Brueggemann’s Milestone Night Propels OSU Baseball Past Sun Devils

Oklahoma State put on a show of power in its Big 12 baseball showdown with Arizona State. Colin Brueggemann made it a night to remember.

The Cowboys slammed seven home runs off Sun Devils pitching on Saturday, including four in one inning, as Oklahoma State beat Arizona State, 13-6, to win the series.

Oklahoma State (33-17, 16-10 in Big 12) won its eighth straight Big 12 contest and its third straight conference series. Perhaps as importantly, the Cowboys caught the Sun Devils (33-17, 16-10) in the Big 12 standings, putting the pair into a tie for fourth place going into Sunday’s finale at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

At the center of it was Brueggemann, who set two career milestones in the victory.

Colin Brueggemann’s Big Night

Bruegge 💣



And it comes with two milestones...#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/UelKydTPZd — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 10, 2026

The senior from Smithton, Ill., slammed two home runs in the No. 8 spot in the order. The first baseman went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. He also drew a walk.

The left-handed hitting first baseman has been with the program his entire collegiate career so he set two significant milestones in the contest. He collected his 200th career hit and, with the first home run, and moved into Oklahoma State’s Top 10 in career home runs with 49.

And he joins a top-10 list#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/sJhkAX1zFA — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 10, 2026

The Cowboys were behind the Sun Devils, 3-2, after three innings before they went off for four home runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-3 lead they never surrendered. Along with Brueggemann hitting a two-run home run, Alex Conover hit a solo home run, Brock Thompson hit a solo home runs and Brock Thompson hit a two-run home run.

Thompson went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run as he extended his on-base streak to 43 games.

Danny Wallace hit a home run in the eighth inning, while Brueggemann and Conover each added a home run in the ninth inning. Thompson went 2-for-5 with three RBI.

All of the offense gave OSU starting pitcher Stormy Rhodes (3-2) more than enough cushion. He pitched five innings, as he allowed 10 hits, three earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Kia Fyke, Noah Wech and Mario Pesca — the last of which claimed a save in Friday’s dramatic OSU comeback — pitched four innings of solid relief.

Oklahoma State at Arizona State

Where: Phoenix Municipal Stadium

Schedule, Results

Game 1: Oklahoma State 9, Arizona State 6

Game 2: Oklahoma State 13, Arizona State 6

Game 3: 3 p.m. CT Sunday, ESPN+

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (93.7 KSPI-FM) and The Varsity Network App (okla.state/GetVarsity)

Records: Oklahoma State, 32-17 (15-10 in Big 12); Arizona State, 33-16 (16-9)