Two OSU Cowgirls Softball Stars Selected to Big 12 All-Tournament Team

The Oklahoma State softball team had to watch from afar as Arizona State claimed its first Big 12 Tournament title. But two Cowgirls were honored after the tournament.

OSU’s Rosie Davis and Karli Godwin were selected to the Big 12 All-Tournament team, which was voted on by the media covering the event and released after the Sun Devils beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 4-0, in the championship game on Saturday.

ASU eliminated Oklahoma State in the semifinals, 11-7, on Friday. The Sun Devils, beat the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the tournament to claim the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. The field will be announced Sunday and Oklahoma State is expected to receive an at-large bid.

OSU’s All-Tournament Selections

Shoutout to Rosie and Karli for being named to the Big 12 Softball All-Tournament Team 👏 #GoPokes | @_RoseDavis2023 | @karligodwin2 pic.twitter.com/8LEZY5FUtA — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 9, 2026

Davis was an All-Big 12 first team selection for the regular season and carried that momentum over into the tournament. Against Utah in the quarterfinals, she went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as the Cowgirls won, 7-0, over the No. 7 seeded Utes. She followed that up with a 1-for-3 game against Arizona State, featuring an RBI and three runs scored. She also hit her 14th home run of the season.

Davis will enter the NCAA Tournament with a slash of .327/.399/.637 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI. The home runs are already a career best for a single season.

Godwin was a spark plug for her two games in the Big 12 Tournament. Against Utah she went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. She also hit her seventh home run of the season. Then, against Arizona State, she went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as she doubles for the 10th time in 2026. Godwin enters the NCAA Tournament with a slash of .318/.432/.519 with seven home runs and 25 RBI.

OSU is poised to extend its streak of NCAA Tournament appearances to 10 straight tournaments, dating back to 2016 and not including the 2020 season, as that NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Oklahoma State was projected to host a regional before the Big 12 Tournament began on Thursday.

2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament Schedule, Results

(at Devon Park, Oklahoma City)

Thursday’s Results: Quarterfinals

Game 1 – No. 5 Kansas 6, No. 4 UCF 5

Game 2 – No. 1 Texas Tech 7, No. 8 Baylor 0

Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State 7, No. 7 Utah 0

Game 4 – No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 6 Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday’s Results: Semifinals

Game 5: No. 1 Texas Tech 14, No. 5 Kansas (five innings)

Game 6: No. 6 Arizona State 11, No. 2 Oklahoma State 7

Saturday’s Result: Championship Game

No. 6 Arizona State 4, No. 1 Texas Tech 0